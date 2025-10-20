Senate Democrats Admit They've Kept the Government Closed Because They're Scared of Their...
'The Plot Thickens'! Catherine Herridge Shares a New Wrinkle in James Comey's Legal Troubles

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on October 20, 2025
grok

The trial for ex FBI Director and beach seashell formation enthusiast James Comey isn't scheduled to take place until early January, but events are unfolding behind the scenes that could force changes to the defense team.

Catherine Herridge has the latest: 

Here's the full post from Herridge:

New Move By Federal Prosecutors Against Comey Legal Team 

Lead Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald May Have Conflict That Disqualifies Him 

Federal Prosecutors Cite 2019 DOJ Watchdog Report That Found Comey Leaked to Fitzgerald  

The Inspector General concluded Fitzgerald received multiple Comey memos about his meetings with President Trump, including at least one memo containing classified information.   

"This fact raises a question of conflict and disqualification for current lead defense counsel.  

Some of the communications in the potentially protected material (evidence Comey Indictment) are from the same time as the focus of the DOJ OIG report."

This whole thing reeks to high heaven. 

The Federalist's Sean Davis explained the game Comey likes to play:

"This is a long-time tactic of Comey’s: he hires attorneys he leaks to, then pretends they can’t be questioned because of attorney-client privilege. He did the same illegal arrangement with Daniel Richman."

But we're supposed to believe these same people are just beacons of integrity and the real problem is Trump. 

Maybe Comey's hoping the "rules" are different this time around. He might be surprised. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

