'The Plot Thickens'! Catherine Herridge Shares a New Wrinkle in James Comey's Legal Troubles

The trial for ex FBI Director and beach seashell formation enthusiast James Comey isn't scheduled to take place until early January, but events are unfolding behind the scenes that could force changes to the defense team.

Catherine Herridge has the latest:

New Move By Federal Prosecutors Against Comey Legal Team



Lead Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald May Have Conflict That Disqualifies Him



Federal Prosecutors Cite 2019 DOJ Watchdog Report That Found Comey Leaked to Fitzgerald



The Inspector General concluded Fitzgerald received… https://t.co/s4dGuLibk9 pic.twitter.com/KZJuCF1ULs — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 20, 2025

This whole thing reeks to high heaven.

Well Well Well. The Plot Thickens. In these Documents it proves that Comeys Lead Council was in fact a perpetrator in the Crimes Committed by Comey & Others. Which Could & Should Lead to his Disqualification in this Case https://t.co/rkn86if6yh — Roxann (@reneagaerox) October 20, 2025

Comey leaked to one of his lead attorneys which should disqualify that attorney from representing him. https://t.co/Pt5tkTZJVq — A.E. (@AtlasEternal13) October 20, 2025

The Federalist's Sean Davis explained the game Comey likes to play:

Comey, who is under federal indictment for criminal leaking, leaked classified memos to Fitzgerald in 2017. Fitzgerald is a fact witness in this trial, as are a number of other Comey attorneys.



This is a long-time tactic of Comey’s: he hires attorneys he leaks to, then pretends… https://t.co/BxliI8gg0I — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 20, 2025

"This is a long-time tactic of Comey’s: he hires attorneys he leaks to, then pretends they can’t be questioned because of attorney-client privilege. He did the same illegal arrangement with Daniel Richman."

But we're supposed to believe these same people are just beacons of integrity and the real problem is Trump.

I thought attorney-client privilege stopped being a thing when they went after Trumps lawyers?

Hmmm. — Atom Al (@AtomAl3) October 20, 2025

Maybe Comey's hoping the "rules" are different this time around. He might be surprised.

