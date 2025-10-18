Kamala Harris Trips All Over Herself While Promoting the 'No Kings' Rallies

Today is "No Kings" protest day where lefties, Dems and TDS sufferers everywhere will hold signs, engage in cringe-tastic chants that would make Grammarly explode and then wake up tomorrow morning only to find Donald Trump still in the White House.

Advertisement

Among Democrats encouraging to participate is Kamala Harris, who is just one of the many reasons Trump has a second term:

In our country, the power is with the people. Tomorrow, October 18, I encourage you to join your neighbors in peaceful protest at a No Kings event. pic.twitter.com/tAXlyqoamq — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 18, 2025

As usual, the Dems have created something that doesn't exist to "fight back" against.

If Trump or anyone else was a king, a “No Kings” protest wouldn’t be allowed.



It’s fascinating that you all can’t see how holding the event undermines the very message it attempts to convey. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 18, 2025

Harris in particular might want to sit this one out considering how she ended up as the Democrat presidential nominee last year:

Ah yes, we remember that!

She was installed as her party's nominee for President without a single vote. https://t.co/Jd1Gy4OvCA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 18, 2025

She's promoting "No Kings" but she didn't seem to mind when the Dems tried to install her as a Queen.

Harris is one of those Democrats who says "peacefully" accompanied by a big "wink wink, nudge nudge":

Reminiscent of that time Kamala begged for donations to a bail fund that helped get rioters out of jail… https://t.co/WZPkjW0LJI pic.twitter.com/Z0fiEU5bws — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 18, 2025

Nothing's more dangerous than a leftist Democrat who's not getting their way.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.