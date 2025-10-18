George Conway and His Megaphone Tried and Failed to Get a 'No Kings'...
Leftist Hearthrob and Alleged Murderer, Luigi Mangioni Gets Sympathetic Headline From ABC...
VIP
Democrats' Dumpster Fire: Death Wishes, Commie Confessions, and a Side of Sexism
Dem Strategist Julie Roginsky Says If Violence Breaks Out at ‘No Kings’ Rallies...
Causing a Storm: Trump White House Joins Bluesky With Epic Trolling Video (WATCH)

Kamala Harris Trips All Over Herself While Promoting the 'No Kings' Rallies

Doug P. | 12:42 PM on October 18, 2025
Twitter

Today is "No Kings" protest day where lefties, Dems and TDS sufferers everywhere will hold signs, engage in cringe-tastic chants that would make Grammarly explode and then wake up tomorrow morning only to find Donald Trump still in the White House. 

Among Democrats encouraging to participate is Kamala Harris, who is just one of the many reasons Trump has a second term: 

As usual, the Dems have created something that doesn't exist to "fight back" against. 

Harris in particular might want to sit this one out considering how she ended up as the Democrat presidential nominee last year: 

Ah yes, we remember that!

She's promoting "No Kings" but she didn't seem to mind when the Dems tried to install her as a Queen.

Harris is one of those Democrats who says "peacefully" accompanied by a big "wink wink, nudge nudge":

Nothing's more dangerous than a leftist Democrat who's not getting their way. 

*****

