OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Goes Full Truth Nuke on Lefties Lashing Out About Her Dem Party Analysis

Yesterday White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt sent many Democrats to their fainting couches after she said this during an interview on Fox News: "The Democrat Party's main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals."

Hakeem Jeffries was among Democrats triggered by that analysis:

Jeffries says that @PressSec is "sick, out of control, demented, and ignorant" for saying that Democrats love illegals and violent criminals.



All the proof you need that Karoline is doing a fantastic job. pic.twitter.com/eWDzNHZs0Y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 17, 2025

Many Democrats have been calling Republicans racist Nazi garbage for quite a while but Leavitt noticing the kinds of people the Dems cater to is just beyond the pale!

Leavitt has heard enough and those on the Left who have been saying she should apologize and/or resign have received their response:

Here's the full post from Leavitt, including a parting swipe at the Dems over the Schumer shutdown:

Hakeem Jeffries and the Democrats are lashing out because they know what I said is true. The Democrat Party's elected officials absolutely cater to pro-Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals. House Democrats voted against a resolution condemning Hamas following the horrific October 7th terrorist attacks, and Democrats cheered on pro-Hamas radicals while they hijacked America’s college campuses and harassed Jewish students. Democrats opened our borders and allowed tens of millions of illegal aliens into our country over the past four years, including rapists and murderers, because they view them as future voters. Democrats coddle violent criminals and support soft-on-crime policies like cashless bail that let violent offenders back on the streets to hurt law-abiding citizens. Democrats do NOT serve the interests of the American people. Hakeem Jeffries is an America Last, stone-cold loser. Now open up the government and stop simping to try to get your radical left-wing base to like you.

Sorry, Dems, but that doesn't sound like a resignation or apology. More like a reality check.

