AWKWARD: Randi Weingarten Confirms BIG News That Will Only Hurt Jay Jones (and...
Got Our Hands on Some Chants the Mouth-Breathers Will be Using on 'No...
Trump Ends Schumer's Disgraceful Career: Democrats Scramble
VIP
Israel Sent Greta Thunberg's Luggage Back to Her, They Made Just ONE Tiny...
WH Posts Response to Hakeem Jeffries Being Triggered by Karoline Leavitt (He Won't...
OOF: Video of Abigail Spanberger Being Honest About What She REALLY Thinks About...
Coexist People Fly Into Murderous Rage at Kiera Knightley's Gentle Response to JK...
If THIS Picture of a Jay Jones Staffer After He Was DROPPED by...
Hakeem Jeffries Is VERY Upset With Karoline Leavitt for Pointing Out Who the...
VIP
Gavin Newsom Voicing Support for 'No Kings' Rallies Wins This Week's Zero Self-Awareness...
BRO, Take the L: Former Obama Lackey BIG MAD at Karoline Leavitt for...
Now, Why Oh WHY Would The Do THAT?! DNC Staff Busted PARTYING at...
JB Pritzker Names Officials Dems Will Prosecute for 'Authoritarian' Trump Prosecuting Poli...
Fairfax County Schools HIDES Behind DAMNING Burn-Book Style Post About Alleged Minor's Abo...

OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Goes Full Truth Nuke on Lefties Lashing Out About Her Dem Party Analysis

Doug P. | 2:13 PM on October 17, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt sent many Democrats to their fainting couches after she said this during an interview on Fox News: "The Democrat Party's main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals."

Advertisement

Hakeem Jeffries was among Democrats triggered by that analysis:

Many Democrats have been calling Republicans racist Nazi garbage for quite a while but Leavitt noticing the kinds of people the Dems cater to is just beyond the pale!

Leavitt has heard enough and those on the Left who have been saying she should apologize and/or resign have received their response: 

Here's the full post from Leavitt, including a parting swipe at the Dems over the Schumer shutdown: 

Hakeem Jeffries and the Democrats are lashing out because they know what I said is true. 

The Democrat Party's elected officials absolutely cater to pro-Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals. 

House Democrats voted against a resolution condemning Hamas following the horrific October 7th terrorist attacks, and Democrats cheered on pro-Hamas radicals while they hijacked America’s college campuses and harassed Jewish students. 

Democrats opened our borders and allowed tens of millions of illegal aliens into our country over the past four years, including rapists and murderers, because they view them as future voters. 

Democrats coddle violent criminals and support soft-on-crime policies like cashless bail that let violent offenders back on the streets to hurt law-abiding citizens. 

Democrats do NOT serve the interests of the American people. 

Hakeem Jeffries is an America Last, stone-cold loser. 

Now open up the government and stop simping to try to get your radical left-wing base to like you.

Recommended

Got Our Hands on Some Chants the Mouth-Breathers Will be Using on 'No Kings Day' and Talk About HILARIOUS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Sorry, Dems, but that doesn't sound like a resignation or apology. More like a reality check. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Got Our Hands on Some Chants the Mouth-Breathers Will be Using on 'No Kings Day' and Talk About HILARIOUS
Sam J.
AWKWARD: Randi Weingarten Confirms BIG News That Will Only Hurt Jay Jones (and VA Teacher's Union) MORE
Sam J.
Coexist People Fly Into Murderous Rage at Kiera Knightley's Gentle Response to JK Rowling Ambush Question
Gordon K
OOF: Video of Abigail Spanberger Being Honest About What She REALLY Thinks About Illegals 'Leaks' (Watch)
Sam J.
WH Posts Response to Hakeem Jeffries Being Triggered by Karoline Leavitt (He Won't Like THIS Either!)
Doug P.
If THIS Picture of a Jay Jones Staffer After He Was DROPPED by Jason Miyares at the Debate Is Real? BAHA
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Got Our Hands on Some Chants the Mouth-Breathers Will be Using on 'No Kings Day' and Talk About HILARIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement