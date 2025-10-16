Trump: Commander-in-Chief, Comedian-in-Chief, Too Busy Owning Libs to Lounge on the Beach...
Bernie Sanders IMMEDIATELY Regretted Asking CNN Town Hall Guy About Gov't Shutdown Blame

Rep. Ted Lieu Is the Latest Dem to Hope Nobody Knows How the Senate Works As the Schumer Shutdown Goes On

Doug P. | 3:08 PM on October 16, 2025
Screenshotted meme

There was another attempt to pass a funding bill in the Senate today, and once again not enough Democrats would get on board: 

"Democrats blocked the 10th attempt."

In spite of the reality of who's blocking the bill and keeping the federal government shut down, that's not stopping the Dems from lying about what's happening and why. Here's Rep. Ted Lieu's latest BS: 

This is a continuing resolution so it's the same funding bill that has been in place with support from enough Democrats for quite a while, but the Left can't help but lie about what it would mean. 

Narrator: But the congressman continues to hope they're stupid. 

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

