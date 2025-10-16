Rep. Ted Lieu Is the Latest Dem to Hope Nobody Knows How the Senate Works As the Schumer Shutdown Goes On

There was another attempt to pass a funding bill in the Senate today, and once again not enough Democrats would get on board:

From colleague Tyler Olson. Senate Democrats blocked the 10th attempt to advance the GOP plan to fund the govt this morning.



Final vote was 51-45.



Needed 60 yeas



The same 3 senators who caucus with Democrats — Cortez Masto, Fetterman, King (I-ME) — voted yes, while all other… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 16, 2025

"Democrats blocked the 10th attempt."

In spite of the reality of who's blocking the bill and keeping the federal government shut down, that's not stopping the Dems from lying about what's happening and why. Here's Rep. Ted Lieu's latest BS:

Today is Day 16 of the Republican shutdown. Your regular reminders:



1. Republicans control the White House, Senate and House.



2. GOP making deep cuts to Medicaid, Medicare and ACA.



3. Democrats are fighting to lower costs, cancel the cuts and save healthcare for Americans. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 16, 2025

This is a continuing resolution so it's the same funding bill that has been in place with support from enough Democrats for quite a while, but the Left can't help but lie about what it would mean.

Daily reminder: any politician saying Lieu’s “1.” Out loud & on repeat is showing you who they really are. They are a liar. They cannot be trusted. They should not receive another vote from anyone ever. We all know it takes 60 votes and there are not 60 Rs. https://t.co/Pzio0ENa4M — DeadCenter (@DeadCenter19) October 16, 2025

You know you’re dealing with a typical California moron when you watch a democrat filibuster being called a Republican shutdown.



You know this one is preaching to the known and reliably uninformed. https://t.co/mf2acivhss — Verum Dicetur (@Verum_Dicetur) October 16, 2025

Stop the nonsense. The Senate just voted for the tenth time not to open government. #SchumerShutdown



People aren’t stupid https://t.co/B91q0aMnB1 — Jay (@Jay506708) October 16, 2025

Narrator: But the congressman continues to hope they're stupid.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

