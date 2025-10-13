Karoline Leavitt Caps Off Why Trump's the 'Hardest Working POTUS Ever' (We're Tired Just LOOKING at This)

One of the more laughable and pathetic narratives on the Left and amongst some Democrats this year has been that President Trump is in a cognitively and physically declining state and isn't up the job. It's all projection that's coming from the same people who told us over the last few years that Joe Biden was "sharp as a tack" and that any videos showing otherwise were "cheap fakes."

Advertisement

The last two or three days again prove that those claims from the Left about Trump are total BS, which culminates with Karoline Leavitt's post at the end of this story.

Let's briefly recap.

First Trump went from DC to Jerusalem:

President Trump departs Ben Gurion Airport en route to Jerusalem, where he’ll meet with hostage families and address a special session of the Knesset.



Click here for updates: https://t.co/Ci8c350hE1 pic.twitter.com/Y5oS3Oc71v — One America News (@OANN) October 13, 2025

PM NETANYAHU: “Just at that point of maximum pressure on Israel, a man named Donald J. Trump was elected president of the United States.”



“And ladies and gentlemen, overnight, overnight, everything changed.” pic.twitter.com/RhrBbOJrdv — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 13, 2025

Shortly thereafter, Trump flew on Air Force One from Israel to Egypt.

President Trump departs for Egypt

🇮🇱 ✈️ 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/5Tv0dMUwPg — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 13, 2025

Not long after that, Trump headed back to Washington D.C. in order to be at the White House to present a posthumous Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk:

After receiving high honors from Israel and Egypt, President Trump is on his way back to the White House. He leaves the Middle East as living hostage families go to sleep with their loved ones home 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/Xc3ls9tmlO — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 13, 2025

.@POTUS boards Air Force One after the historic Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt — and wrapping up a remarkable, whirlwind day that will go down as among the most consequential in modern history.



God bless President Trump and God bless America. pic.twitter.com/8BG3kXBvKZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 13, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has just boarded AIR FORCE ONE in Egypt en route to the White House



He's expected to get back AFTER midnight - and is set to award the Medal of Freedom posthumously for CHARLIE KIRK on his birthday, October 14th



WORKHORSE 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/g5QHmYtg7q — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 13, 2025

Not only that, but after boarding Air Force One back the the U.S., Trump took questions from the media.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made us feel like we needed to drink a Red Bull or a few cups of coffee after capping off what Trump continued to do:

12:45AM local time on Air Force One. Coming up on 36 hours of this trip, and President Trump is gaggling with the press.



Hardest working POTUS ever. pic.twitter.com/MgK4UnJYo7 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 13, 2025

And he'll be back at it tomorrow. As will the Democrats pushing their "Trump's feeble" gaslighting. All we can do is point and laugh at those desperate lefties.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this, all while President Trump stops wars and secures the border.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!