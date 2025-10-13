Actor Martin Sheen Laughably Lectures Trump on How to Be President Because He...
Karoline Leavitt Caps Off Why Trump's the 'Hardest Working POTUS Ever' (We're Tired Just LOOKING at This)

Doug P. | 10:10 PM on October 13, 2025
Yoan Valat, Pool photo via AP

One of the more laughable and pathetic narratives on the Left and amongst some Democrats this year has been that President Trump is in a cognitively and physically declining state and isn't up the job. It's all projection that's coming from the same people who told us over the last few years that Joe Biden was "sharp as a tack" and that any videos showing otherwise were "cheap fakes." 

Advertisement

The last two or three days again prove that those claims from the Left about Trump are total BS, which culminates with Karoline Leavitt's post at the end of this story. 

Let's briefly recap.

First Trump went from DC to Jerusalem: 

Shortly thereafter, Trump flew on Air Force One from Israel to Egypt. 

Not long after that, Trump headed back to Washington D.C. in order to be at the White House to present a posthumous Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk:

Advertisement

Not only that, but after boarding Air Force One back the the U.S., Trump took questions from the media. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made us feel like we needed to drink a Red Bull or a few cups of coffee after capping off what Trump continued to do: 

And he'll be back at it tomorrow. As will the Democrats pushing their "Trump's feeble" gaslighting. All we can do is point and laugh at those desperate lefties. 

*****

Advertisement

Advertisement

