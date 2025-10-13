Timing of Bill Kristol's Tone-Deaf Never Trump Ad Could NOT Have Been Worse...
What Do These Dem Statements About the Trump-Brokered Peace Deal Have In Common?

Doug P. | 1:45 PM on October 13, 2025
Screen shot

The Trump-brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas has been all over most news outlets, but when it comes to congressional Democrats, many are choosing not to mention it while staying busy trying to lie about who's at fault for the federal government being shut down. 

As for the peace deal, other Dems have settled on a strategy: 

Yep, that's what's happening, all because of this:

Here are a couple of examples of Democrats who have mentioned the peace deal. The "what's missing" part is glaringly obvious. We'll start with Nancy Pelosi: 

Senator Dances With Identity Theft had this to say all while avoiding mention of the president and administration that brokered the deal: 

Preemptively pardoned serial liar Adam Schiff got in on the "don't mention the person who brokered the deal" action: 

We won't punish our dear readers with more examples from Dems but they're out there. 

For most of the Democrats there is nothing Trump could accomplish that they would give him credit for 

@ITGuy1959 also pointed out that Pelosi's post used the term "we" in reference to putting together and implementing the peace deal. Nice try, Nancy (or whoever actually posted that), but no. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

