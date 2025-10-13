What Do These Dem Statements About the Trump-Brokered Peace Deal Have In Common?

The Trump-brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas has been all over most news outlets, but when it comes to congressional Democrats, many are choosing not to mention it while staying busy trying to lie about who's at fault for the federal government being shut down.

As for the peace deal, other Dems have settled on a strategy:

The memo apparently went out to the Democrats to publicly praise the peace deal but not mention Trump by name.



It’s dumb.



All this does is confirm that they’re incapable of being rational with anything involving Trump.



Not to mention it just looks incredibly petty. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 13, 2025

Yep, that's what's happening, all because of this:

NEW: President Trump signs historic peace deal between Israel and Hamas. pic.twitter.com/BZ4ubT83Fj — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 13, 2025

Here are a couple of examples of Democrats who have mentioned the peace deal. The "what's missing" part is glaringly obvious. We'll start with Nancy Pelosi:

The ceasefire between Israel & Hamas and the release of all hostages gives hope for what comes next after unbearable suffering.



We must now ensure full humanitarian access in Gaza and a path to a two-state solution where Israelis & Palestinians can live in security and dignity. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 13, 2025

Senator Dances With Identity Theft had this to say all while avoiding mention of the president and administration that brokered the deal:

For two excruciating years, I have called for the return of the hostages brutally kidnapped on October 7th and held in Gaza.



Today is a good day. Surviving Israeli hostages are finally home and reuniting with loved ones. I'm thinking of them and their families on this joyful day… https://t.co/V6uDL89Gzj — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) October 13, 2025

Preemptively pardoned serial liar Adam Schiff got in on the "don't mention the person who brokered the deal" action:

I'm relieved to see familes reuniting today in Israel, as Hamas has finally released the remaining Israeli hostages after more than 700 days of horrible captivity.



May this important and overdue moment pave the way to a full and lasting end to these years of bloodshed. https://t.co/uZztJJY0GE — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) October 13, 2025

We won't punish our dear readers with more examples from Dems but they're out there.

Don’t just move the goalposts, acknowledge who made the goal. — Kaizen D. Asiedu (@thatsKAIZEN) October 13, 2025

Say his name, Democrats. Say his name. Donald J. Trump. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) October 13, 2025

For most of the Democrats there is nothing Trump could accomplish that they would give him credit for

That you all can’t say his name speaks volumes to who you are. pic.twitter.com/a2Ha5rXuHI — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 13, 2025

@ITGuy1959 also pointed out that Pelosi's post used the term "we" in reference to putting together and implementing the peace deal. Nice try, Nancy (or whoever actually posted that), but no.

