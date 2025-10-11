TIME: Trump Loses Peace Prize He 'Shamelessly Campaigned For'; Newsom Points and Laughs
CNN's Kasie Hunt Rattles Off List of People Now Under Investigation, Wonders Who's Next (and Gets Help)

Doug P. | 4:40 PM on October 11, 2025
Twitchy

The last time we checked in with CNN's Kasie Hunt she was addressing the mortgage fraud indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James by saying that most Americans can relate to her for that (they can?). 

Expanding on that, Hunt also had a segment during which she listed people currently under investigation, who possibly might be investigated, and who the public wants to see scrutinized. 

Scott Jennings has an assist at the end of this clip:

Here was the list on the screen: 

As usual it seems like another "journalist" hopes everybody has had any memory of what happened over the previous five years erased. 

At least they hope WE did.

But Hunt asked who's next, and there are suggestions:

Maybe CNN's list will grow in the coming weeks.

Time will tell. 

*****

