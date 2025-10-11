CNN's Kasie Hunt Rattles Off List of People Now Under Investigation, Wonders Who's Next (and Gets Help)

The last time we checked in with CNN's Kasie Hunt she was addressing the mortgage fraud indictment of New York Attorney General Letitia James by saying that most Americans can relate to her for that (they can?).

Expanding on that, Hunt also had a segment during which she listed people currently under investigation, who possibly might be investigated, and who the public wants to see scrutinized.

Scott Jennings has an assist at the end of this clip:

BREAKING: This CNN host started stuttering as she realized just HOW MANY people are FINALLY being held accountable!



John Bolton, John Brennan, Lisa Cook, Chris Krebs, Adam Schiff, Jack Smith, Miles Taylor, Reid Hoffman, Mark Milley, George Soros, Fani Willis, and Chris Wray.… pic.twitter.com/x5EATJwQwQ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 10, 2025

Here was the list on the screen:

As usual it seems like another "journalist" hopes everybody has had any memory of what happened over the previous five years erased.

lol. They memory holed all this didn’t they? pic.twitter.com/FeoVIQsZSe — Lostboss (@MissingBoss) October 10, 2025

At least they hope WE did.

But Hunt asked who's next, and there are suggestions:

Fannie Willis, Alvin Bragg, Jocelyn Benson, Jena Griswold and James Clapper, to name a few more who need to be prosecuted.



A few judges need to be investigated as well, including Judge Marchan, Judge Beryl Howell, Judge Amy Berman Jackson, Judge Chutkan, Judge Boasberg. Prob… — Daniel R. Street (@DanielRStreet1) October 11, 2025

I want to see Peter Strzok, Lisa Monaco, Andrew McCabe and Bill Barr investigated. — Mike01876 (@Mikem01876) October 10, 2025

Liz Cheney please. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) October 10, 2025

Maybe CNN's list will grow in the coming weeks.

When I see more than 1 or 2, actually serving time, I’ll cheer. — Halle MAGA (@Halle2017) October 10, 2025

Time will tell.

