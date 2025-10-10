Senate Judiciary Dems Got Mugshot Ratioed While Clutching Pearls Over Trump's 'WEAPONIZED' DOJ

Cue the Left's ARGLES, BARGLES, and RARS! Russ Vought Just Posted 4 Words...
Doug P. | 1:00 PM on October 10, 2025
ImgFlip

The Democrats and their water carriers in the media continue to try and gaslight everybody by pretending the five years leading up to this January 20th never happened. 

Advertisement

Here's the latest example straight from the Senate Judiciary Dems:

That earned a healthy ratio full of self-awareness checks for the Dems: 

Advertisement

According to the Dems, this is not a sign that the government was weaponized in the four years before Trump took office for a second time (in part due to these lawfare efforts backfiring big time on the Left): 

Remember "no one is above the law"? The Democrats sure hope nobody does:

And the result...

It's impressive indeed!

