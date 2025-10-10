Senate Judiciary Dems Got Mugshot Ratioed While Clutching Pearls Over Trump's 'WEAPONIZED' DOJ

The Democrats and their water carriers in the media continue to try and gaslight everybody by pretending the five years leading up to this January 20th never happened.

Here's the latest example straight from the Senate Judiciary Dems:

First, it’s James Comey.

Now, it’s Letitia James.

Next, it could be any other Trump “enemy.”



The Trump-Bondi Justice Department is WEAPONIZED. pic.twitter.com/mK3RvyJyTM — Senate Judiciary Democrats 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryDems) October 10, 2025

That earned a healthy ratio full of self-awareness checks for the Dems:

You want to see weaponized? https://t.co/LFBvfDCQr6 — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) October 10, 2025

Dont be a hypocrite, Americans can see for themselves. Your lies don’t work here anymore, just look at your ratio , no body is believing democrats anymore. Your BS propaganda is over. You should all be jailed for corruption! pic.twitter.com/ddFKuOoXJZ — DLee (@lazygrappler) October 10, 2025

Democrats are the most abusive at lawfare. pic.twitter.com/DyJXdaaDG8 — Steve Robinson - Dr Thomas Sowell a great American (@SteveRobTexas) October 10, 2025

According to the Dems, this is not a sign that the government was weaponized in the four years before Trump took office for a second time (in part due to these lawfare efforts backfiring big time on the Left):

You can’t be serious. pic.twitter.com/V03DfKAaRp — Save America Guy (@SaveAmericaGuy) October 10, 2025

Remember "no one is above the law"? The Democrats sure hope nobody does:

And the result...

Nice ratio, BTW!!! 🤣 🤣 🤣 — John W James III (@JohnWJames3rd) October 10, 2025

It's impressive indeed!

