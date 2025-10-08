Siddown, Spy Banger: Eric Swalwell Announces That 'It's Coming to an End' For...
Julie Kelly Breaks Down What the Jack Smith Spying on GOPers Revelation Would Have Meant If Trump Lost

Doug P. | 9:50 AM on October 08, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

If Kamala Harris had won the election last November, we shudder to imagine what the country might look like at the moment because the border would still be open and crime would be more rampant. But much more would be different by now as well.

Earlier this week Fox News reported that former Special Counsel Jack Smith tracked communications of several Republicans senators and at least one GOP member of the House. Sen. Josh Hawley was among Republicans reacting to the story:

Here's Hawley's full post:

The truth comes out. Biden’s Stasi who claimed to be saving “our sacred democracy” in fact worked overtime to destroy it - all for power. They spied on Catholic churches, prosecuted pro-lifers, deployed the FBI against parents at school board meetings - and tried to tap the phones of their political enemies. Including mine. This is an abuse of power beyond Watergate, beyond J. Edgar Hoover, one that directly strikes at the Constitution, the separation of powers, and the First Amendment. We need a full investigation of all involved: who knew about it, who ordered it, and who approved it. Anyone and everyone who violated the law must be prosecuted. The way to save the country is to restore the rule of law.

Julie Kelly explains where this was all headed if Trump had lost to Harris: 

Here's Kelly's full post: 

The disclosure that Jack Smith spied on a member of Congress and 7 U.S. senators is part of a bigger picture: Had Trump not won the election, Smith was going to bring a superseding indictment against the president for seditious conspiracy (something I said for years) and implicate GOP lawmakers, White House aides, and campaign associates. 

Imagine what would be happening under that lawless, vicious, unaccountable thug had Kamala Harris won. 

Only part of the hellscape we avoided with Trump’s victory.

Things in the U.S. would be far worse on every level, and now it's laughable to watch Democrats and the media use the Comey indictment as "proof" that the Justice Department has just now been weaponized.

The Left never expected Trump to win the first time, let alone the second, hence the ongoing meltdowns and violent outbursts we've been seeing. But at least those people no longer have an ally in the White House.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this, along with all the Left's lawfare efforts against Trump.

Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

