Nearly 30 Were Shot In Chicago This Weekend and Mayor Johnson Is Fully Focused on Stopping... ICE

It was another violent weekend in the Dem-run gun control utopia of Chicago, Illinois:

Chicago police say five people were killed and 25 others were wounded. Their ages ranged from 16 to 62. https://t.co/xSjS5apbGa — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) October 6, 2025

Advertisement

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is all over the problem -- and by "problem" we mean ICE enforcing federal immigration laws in the Windy City:

🚨 Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson just announced he signed an executive order creating "ICE Free Zones" to ban ICE agents from city property.



This is SICK. He is aiding and abetting criminal illegal immigrant killers, rapists, traffickers, and gang bangers. pic.twitter.com/LaMbxaqePP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 6, 2025

How's is a zone to exclude federal law enforcement going to work, exactly?

You cant ban federal officers anywhere in the USA. The entire country is their jurisdiction — Evan Dyer (@EvanLeeDyer) October 6, 2025

Has Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson read the Supremacy Clause?



If not, he should do so



Immediately https://t.co/gGEFw732rd — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 6, 2025

"No one is above the law," mayor!

Let's take a brief look at the kinds of people Johnson and the formerly "no one is above the law" Democrats have been trying to help protect from ICE:

BREAKING: US Marshals announce the arrest of a Tren de Aragua fugitive gang member who is wanted in Chicago for two counts of murder, and kidnapping. Police say Ricardo Gonzalez kidnapped three women, took them into a Chicago alley, and shot them all in the head, killing two.… pic.twitter.com/y8XK7TDnTQ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 21, 2025

NEW: Border Patrol in El Centro, CA sector arrest two Venezuelan illegal aliens, including one who was wanted in the sanctuary city of Chicago for murder. https://t.co/FK10RDTnBn — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 10, 2025

UPDATE: ICE confirms our reporting below, the suspect in the shooting of an Orthodox Jew walking to a synagogue in Chicago is a Mauritanian illegal alien who was caught & released at the California border last year.

ICE statement: https://t.co/FSemTIfXKf pic.twitter.com/vkTjpts8mb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 1, 2024

Mayor Johnson does have his priorities. And in these kinds of scenarios the Dems would like you to believe that ICE is the bad element. The Dems do love their criminal illegals.

***

Related:

911 Audio Confirms Chicago PD Ordered to Not Respond to Aid ICE When They Were Attacked

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!