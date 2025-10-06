Nearly 30 Were Shot In Chicago This Weekend and Mayor Johnson Is Fully Focused on Stopping... ICE

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Is Pissed Off — and Optimistic
Doug P. | 12:50 PM on October 06, 2025
Meme screenshot

It was another violent weekend in the Dem-run gun control utopia of Chicago, Illinois: 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is all over the problem -- and by "problem" we mean ICE enforcing federal immigration laws in the Windy City: 

How's is a zone to exclude federal law enforcement going to work, exactly? 

"No one is above the law," mayor!

Let's take a brief look at the kinds of people Johnson and the formerly "no one is above the law" Democrats have been trying to help protect from ICE:

Mayor Johnson does have his priorities. And in these kinds of scenarios the Dems would like you to believe that ICE is the bad element. The Dems do love their criminal illegals. 

***

911 Audio Confirms Chicago PD Ordered to Not Respond to Aid ICE When They Were Attacked

