Kash Patel WRECKS MSNBC Analyst's Claim DOJ Policy Prohibits Perp Walks (With an Assist From Roger Stone)

This week MSNBC said they'd confirmed that an FBI agent had been fired for refusing to perp walk the indicted former FBI Director James Comey:

MSNBC confirms: An FBI agent in the Washington field office has been fired for refusing to arrest and perp walk James Comey. — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) October 3, 2025

Advertisement

That prompted a University of Michigan law professor and MSNBC legal analyst to weigh in on what Justice Department policy prohibits, and anybody who was paying attention over the last several years might roll their eyes at this:

DOJ policy prohibits “perp walks,” in which arrestees are paraded before the cameras. https://t.co/X6lo8ujwDd — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) October 3, 2025

That caught the attention of Kash Patel, who had this to say in response:

BREAKING: MSNBC still an ass clown factory of disinformation. Same circus animals that slobbered all over perp walks of Stone, Navarro, Bannon…



MSNBC has no facts and no audience



In this @fbi, follow the chain of command or get relieved. https://t.co/vl0gPLM6vm — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 4, 2025

LOL! "A** clown factory of disinformation" should be MSNBC's new tagline.

Also "follow the chain of command or get relieved" is the reason the Left is so triggered by this administration. They'd really rather remaining Dems be allowed to be insubordinate or even treasonous.

Roger Stone provided some photographic evidence that there are exceptions to the legal analyst's claimed "rule" at the DOJ:

Nick Searcy hopes the Dems are enjoying the new rules:

Democrat DOJ policy executes "perp walks" for non-Democrats, silly.



You made the new rules. Now you have to live by them. — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) October 4, 2025

They don't seem to be enjoying an era of accountability so far.

I am 100% here for the Director of the FBI calling MSNBC a "ass clown factory."



More of this.



I love this timeline!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 4, 2025

We can't wait to see what new descriptor Patel uses for CNN.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!