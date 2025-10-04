VIP
Doom Scrolling Blues: When Justice and Free Speech Take a Hit in a...

Kash Patel WRECKS MSNBC Analyst's Claim DOJ Policy Prohibits Perp Walks (With an Assist From Roger Stone)

Doug P. | 12:10 PM on October 04, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

This week MSNBC said they'd confirmed that an FBI agent had been fired for refusing to perp walk the indicted former FBI Director James Comey: 

That prompted a University of Michigan law professor and MSNBC legal analyst to weigh in on what Justice Department policy prohibits, and anybody who was paying attention over the last several years might roll their eyes at this: 

That caught the attention of Kash Patel, who had this to say in response: 

LOL! "A** clown factory of disinformation" should be MSNBC's new tagline. 

Also "follow the chain of command or get relieved" is the reason the Left is so triggered by this administration. They'd really rather remaining Dems be allowed to be insubordinate or even treasonous. 

Roger Stone provided some photographic evidence that there are exceptions to the legal analyst's claimed "rule" at the DOJ: 

Nick Searcy hopes the Dems are enjoying the new rules: 

They don't seem to be enjoying an era of accountability so far. 

We can't wait to see what new descriptor Patel uses for CNN. 

*****

