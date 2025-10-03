JOURNALISM! NBC News' Description of Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Transitioned Quickly

As we told you earlier, the man who was arrested and charged with attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Apparently the sentence was less than prosecutors wanted because... well, read the reason for yourself.

Advertisement

Here's a little more about that:

The Shocking Reason Why a Judge Gave the Man who Attempted to Kill Justice Kavanaugh a Light Sentence



(Link in reply) pic.twitter.com/M4Iut7WIt6 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 4, 2025

Hmm:

So the Judge limited the sentence of the would-be Kavanaugh assassin Nicholas Roske to just 8 years in prison (DoJ was asking for 30) partially because Roske now claims to be transgender and would have to serve in a male prison? pic.twitter.com/pGwTv9IjxU — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 3, 2025

Now let's go back in time not all that long.

Earlier this year when the would-be assassin was in court, notice the word NBC News used to describe him, which was in fact accurate:

A California man will plead guilty to trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his home in a suburb of Washington, D.C, nearly three years ago, the defendant’s attorneys says. https://t.co/bbz9gsFb0L — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 2, 2025

"A California man..."

A lot has happened in just a few months. Now look how NBC News is reporting his identity:

JUST IN: A woman who pleaded guilty to attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh three years ago was sentenced to more than eight years in prison. https://t.co/jCMGirHsvw — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2025

It must be difficult to keep up with things when you're "journalists" committed to maintaining delusions.

It’s a man, and you know it, and the fact that you give a guy who tried to assassinate a Supreme Court justice an ouch of dignity smears every *real* woman who reads this. Pathetic.

👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/s8Tn1o1okm — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) October 3, 2025

"Pathetic" sums up the state of modern journalism, that's for sure.

The difference is 5 months. Nothing else changed. https://t.co/wwhPvgH1Gr pic.twitter.com/weo1wgOnsK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 3, 2025

The corporate media's going to cling to that approach while their credibility sinks all the way to the bottom of the Mariana Trench.

Gary, you know it wasn’t a woman who tried to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh.



This is embarrassing. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 3, 2025

"Woman," according to NBC News:

Pictured: the person NBC News is describing as a “woman” https://t.co/6twRd5Tq9J pic.twitter.com/K6KM6Uqnjk — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 3, 2025

We probably shouldn't just single out NBC News, because other outlets will no doubt make the same pivot, like CNN did via @redsteeze:

You can just see the box these people have put themselves into pic.twitter.com/tQIJ7oPQYK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 3, 2025

And we've probably only seen just the beginning of these media pivots.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!