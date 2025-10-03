Portland Police Claim Nick Sortor Arrest Not Based on 'Political Affiliation Or Public...
JOURNALISM! NBC News' Description of Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Transitioned Quickly

Doug P. | 9:55 PM on October 03, 2025
ImgFlip

As we told you earlier, the man who was arrested and charged with attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Apparently the sentence was less than prosecutors wanted because... well, read the reason for yourself.

Here's a little more about that: 

Hmm: 

Now let's go back in time not all that long. 

Earlier this year when the would-be assassin was in court, notice the word NBC News used to describe him, which was in fact accurate: 

"A California man..."

A lot has happened in just a few months. Now look how NBC News is reporting his identity: 

It must be difficult to keep up with things when you're "journalists" committed to maintaining delusions. 

"Pathetic" sums up the state of modern journalism, that's for sure. 

The corporate media's going to cling to that approach while their credibility sinks all the way to the bottom of the Mariana Trench. 

"Woman," according to NBC News:

We probably shouldn't just single out NBC News, because other outlets will no doubt make the same pivot, like CNN did via @redsteeze: 

And we've probably only seen just the beginning of these media pivots. 

