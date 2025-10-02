Elizabeth Warren Flips When CBS Co-Host Challenges Dem Denials About Illegals and Health Care

The Democrats have been doing an incredible amount of lying (even for them) when it comes to attempts to spin the Schumer shutdown as being the fault of Trump and the Republicans. Even the Washington Post couldn't help them spin it that way, and earlier today Democrat Sen. Shaheen of New Hampshire got absolutely humiliated on Fox News after claiming she's never heard anybody in her party say they support taxpayers funding health care for illegal aliens.

Elizabeth Warren didn't get a ton of pushback during this interview, but being challenged even slightly by a CBS Mornings co-host clearly made the senator from Massachusetts flip her headdress after the Dem spin got called out just a little bit. Watch:

WATCH: Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren explodes when ‘CBS Mornings’ co-host Tony Dokoupil points out Democrats do, in fact, want to provide health care to “noncitizens…on the taxpayer dime.”



Warren snapped back by declaring “it’s not strictly true” and “a flat-out lie”….… pic.twitter.com/fOSqgcSdUI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 2, 2025

JD Vance put the Dem spin to rest by explaining the rhetorical games the Left plays to try and convince everybody they don't support paying for illegals' health care:

This is important--money is fungible--and it's why the Democrat and media lie that health care is not going to illegals is so preposterous. Consider, for instance, two state Medicaid programs--Ohio and New York. New York gives Medicaid to illegals and Ohio doesn't.



When the… https://t.co/sr0BSlaM6D — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 2, 2025

oh the games you libs play



"fungible" sound familiar, senator? https://t.co/uAqhxgyR7W — BatmanAZ (@FreedomAZ0704) October 2, 2025

That's a little like the way Dems and certain media "fact-checker" types tried to spin claims that George Soros funded Alvin Bragg's DA campaign in New York City. They would say "no, Soros doesn't give money to Bragg's campaign" when what would happen is Soros would send a check to a separate organization and THEY would give it to Bragg's campaign. This is a little like what the Dems are trying with their spin on illegals and health care.

“It’s not strictly true”, “it’s not directly true”



Clown show https://t.co/xY3MDR3iQx — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) October 2, 2025

"Not strictly true." Please define "strictly" in this context, Sen. Warren.

It would be nice if the Democrats would just admit that they support providing health care to illegals at taxpayer expense like they did during a primary debate a few years ago:

Oh Liz? The video doesn’t lie pic.twitter.com/XDUCXQvbuK — Major Tom 🇺🇸 (@josewales1000) October 2, 2025

Maybe the Democrats will claim that video is now one of those "cheap fakes." In any case, the Dems' desperate denials on health care for illegals shows that they know what public sentiment is on this issue.

