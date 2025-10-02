Elizabeth Warren Flips When CBS Co-Host Challenges Dem Denials About Illegals and Health Care

Hamas Military Chief Turns Down President Trump's Peace Plan, Will Keep Fighting
Doug P. | 4:50 PM on October 02, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Democrats have been doing an incredible amount of lying (even for them) when it comes to attempts to spin the Schumer shutdown as being the fault of Trump and the Republicans. Even the Washington Post couldn't help them spin it that way, and earlier today Democrat Sen. Shaheen of New Hampshire got absolutely humiliated on Fox News after claiming she's never heard anybody in her party say they support taxpayers funding health care for illegal aliens. 

Elizabeth Warren didn't get a ton of pushback during this interview, but being challenged even slightly by a CBS Mornings co-host clearly made the senator from Massachusetts flip her headdress after the Dem spin got called out just a little bit. Watch:

JD Vance put the Dem spin to rest by explaining the rhetorical games the Left plays to try and convince everybody they don't support paying for illegals' health care:

That's a little like the way Dems and certain media "fact-checker" types tried to spin claims that George Soros funded Alvin Bragg's DA campaign in New York City. They would say "no, Soros doesn't give money to Bragg's campaign" when what would happen is Soros would send a check to a separate organization and THEY would give it to Bragg's campaign. This is a little like what the Dems are trying with their spin on illegals and health care. 

Hamas Military Chief Turns Down President Trump's Peace Plan, Will Keep Fighting
Brett T.
"Not strictly true." Please define "strictly" in this context, Sen. Warren. 

It would be nice if the Democrats would just admit that they support providing health care to illegals at taxpayer expense like they did during a primary debate a few years ago: 

Maybe the Democrats will claim that video is now one of those "cheap fakes." In any case, the Dems' desperate denials on health care for illegals shows that they know what public sentiment is on this issue. 

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

