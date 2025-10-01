Stephen Miller Spots a First In This 'Tough Poll for Democrats' on the Schumer Shutdown

The Democrats, with some media assistance of course, continue to try and deny that the federal government shutdown that we're now a few hours into is because Chuck Schumer and other Dem leadership is demanding funding for health care benefits for the people they care most about: Illegal aliens.

Some Democrats are denying that to be the case, but Rep. Maxine Waters basically came right out and admitted it when being questioned by a reporter yesterday:

🚨 WOW! Rep. Maxine Waters *LOSES IT* after realizing she was TRICKED into admitting Democrats are shutting down the government due to no healthcare for illegals.



Q: Are Dems demanding healthcare for illegal aliens?



WATERS: Dems are demanding healthcare for EVERYBODY...What… pic.twitter.com/mhmJgnC7d4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 30, 2025

Meanwhile, the Schumer shutdown went into effect at midnight.

The DNC chair is attempting to blame Republicans, hoping nobody knows any other details about what's really going on:

I mean, no, they literally can’t because you guys are blocking the continuing resolution in the Senate.



Do you need a remedial civics lesson, Ken? https://t.co/zWOEDAnRGC — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 1, 2025

Ken needs a civics lesson, or maybe he's just hoping everybody else does.

Trump adviser Stephen Miller spotted a first in this while also sharing a New York Times poll that the Democrats won't like:

First shutdown in world history to demand free healthcare for illegal aliens. https://t.co/2b6jPFnEs9 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 30, 2025

The Democrats do have their "priorities." And it IS the "Schumer shutdown":

Tough poll for Democrats on a shutdown.https://t.co/R6HpXz6oXl pic.twitter.com/3Hz1Muxlad — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 30, 2025

The Democrat numbers on immigration issues are terrible but they just can't quit on their most cherished demographic.

