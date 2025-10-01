Stephen Miller Spots a First In This 'Tough Poll for Democrats' on the Schumer Shutdown

ABC News Wanted to Make It VERY Clear This Hakeem Jeffries Meme Trump...
Doug P. | 9:23 AM on October 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Democrats, with some media assistance of course, continue to try and deny that the federal government shutdown that we're now a few hours into is because Chuck Schumer and other Dem leadership is demanding funding for health care benefits for the people they care most about: Illegal aliens. 

Advertisement

Some Democrats are denying that to be the case, but Rep. Maxine Waters basically came right out and admitted it when being questioned by a reporter yesterday: 

Meanwhile, the Schumer shutdown went into effect at midnight.

The DNC chair is attempting to blame Republicans, hoping nobody knows any other details about what's really going on: 

Ken needs a civics lesson, or maybe he's just hoping everybody else does. 

Trump adviser Stephen Miller spotted a first in this while also sharing a New York Times poll that the Democrats won't like: 

The Democrats do have their "priorities." And it IS the "Schumer shutdown": 

The Democrat numbers on immigration issues are terrible but they just can't quit on their most cherished demographic. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity, including the Schumer shutdown. 

