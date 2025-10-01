Elizabeth Warren Sounds Alarm About Cost of Health Care (Can a Journo PLEASE Ask Her THIS Question?)

We're now a few hours into the Schumer shutdown and a main topic of debate is health care and the health care system.

Senator and self-proclaimed Native American Elizabeth Warren said there's a heap big catastrophe coming if the Dems aren't allowed to get in there and "fix" it... again:

Elizabeth Warren: "If fighting to reduce the cost of healthcare and avoid a coming catastrophe is not worth fighting for, then I don't know what is." pic.twitter.com/C1DrtPNJVc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2025

Now, if any of these interviewers were actual "journalists" and not, to a large degree, Dem propagandists, they'd be responding to lefty politicians like Warren with a simple question:

I thought you guys fixed healthcare with “The Affordable Care Act” . Was that not true? — Just Karen (@KPBeachGirl) October 1, 2025

Can any reporter respond to Warren next time by performing that random act of journalism? We might only see that happen if Warren were to go on Fox News, which is why that probably will never happen.

Average family premium has risen over 80% since Obamacare passed. https://t.co/LAJs06EHkY — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 1, 2025

The "Affordable Care Act" is the most deceptively and ironically titled piece of legislation ever, right above the "Inflation Reduction Act."

She did vote for Obamacare, right?



And costs have almost doubled since that time? https://t.co/TUQ3Xv7YC5 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) October 1, 2025

And the fact that some of the same people who helped break the system now want to be the ones to "fix" it is truly frightening.

Here are Warren's comments above in meme form:

Bingo.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Fauxcahontas!).

