Chuck Schumer's Midnight Attempt to Blame the Shutdown on Republicans Got Ratioed Into...
ABC News Wanted to Make It VERY Clear This Hakeem Jeffries Meme Trump...
Stephen Miller Spots a First In This 'Tough Poll for Democrats' on the...
Napa Nitwits: What Democrats Are Doing During Schumer Shutdown Says EVERYTHING About Them
CNN's Abby Phillip Tortures Fellow Dem Hakeem Jeffries by Forcing Him to Watch...
Joy Reid Says the Fascist Agenda Is Everything Sane Americans Live, Love, and...
'Healthcare for EVERYBODY!': Maxine Waters Admits the Schumer Shutdown Is for Her Party's...
Unearthed White House Note Cards Point to Biden's Failing Cognitive Health and Conspirator...
Trump Launches ANOTHER Meme at Hakeem Jeffries Just Ahead of a Possible Schumer...
The Impending Schumer Shutdown is All About Love: John Kennedy Explains
The 'Schumer Shutdown' Meltdown Continues! Chuck's STILL Fuming About Trump's Meme and Cas...
Schumer Shutdown Looms: Democrat Chuck Schumer Needs to Listen to His Much Wiser...
The Bulwark's Best BS Artist Bill Kristol Gets Humiliated By Retired Colonel After...

Elizabeth Warren Sounds Alarm About Cost of Health Care (Can a Journo PLEASE Ask Her THIS Question?)

Doug P. | 12:27 PM on October 01, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We're now a few hours into the Schumer shutdown and a main topic of debate is health care and the health care system. 

Senator and self-proclaimed Native American Elizabeth Warren said there's a heap big catastrophe coming if the Dems aren't allowed to get in there and "fix" it... again: 

Now, if any of these interviewers were actual "journalists" and not, to a large degree, Dem propagandists, they'd be responding to lefty politicians like Warren with a simple question:

Can any reporter respond to Warren next time by performing that random act of journalism? We might only see that happen if Warren were to go on Fox News, which is why that probably will never happen.

The "Affordable Care Act" is the most deceptively and ironically titled piece of legislation ever, right above the "Inflation Reduction Act." 

And the fact that some of the same people who helped break the system now want to be the ones to "fix" it is truly frightening. 

Here are Warren's comments above in meme form:

Bingo. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Fauxcahontas!). 

