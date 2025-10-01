Gaza-Based Journo Uses Image of Mount Vesuvius Eruption to Depict Israeli Rooftop Bombs
VIP
Exposing the Schumer Shutdown: How Democrats Use Federal Funds to Support Healthcare for...
Gov. JB Pritzker Asks What Other Countries Would Call Firing on Journalists Unprovoked
Kash Patel Calls Out James Comey's 'Love Letters' to the ADL, Which Called...
VIP
John Harwood: Pete Hegseth Wouldn’t Have Blacks in Leadership and No Women
University Student TV Network Gives Special Thanks to 'Charlie Kirk's Killer'
ICE Sweep in Minneapolis-St. Paul Shows Half of Migrants Had Committed Immigration Fraud
Maine Woman Finds 250 State Ballots in Her Amazon Delivery
Jane Goodall: Champion to Chimps Everywhere, Dead at 91
Rep. Ro Khanna Admits the Portion of Medicaid Going to Illegals Is Really...
Joe Concha Uses the Washington Post to Swat Away Gavin Newsom's Attempt to...
Mr. Kitty Goes to Washington: Cringey Dem Video Uses Cartoon Cats to Lie...
NPR Host Announces They’re Off the Taxpayer Gravy Train but Still Here, Strong...
Move Over, Maxine! ANOTHER Dem Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About...

Chuck Schumer Tried to Shatter His Own Shutdown Dishonesty Record and It Backfired AGAIN

Doug P. | 10:15 PM on October 01, 2025
Meme

This isn't exactly breaking news, but Chuck Schumer is lying again. Yeah, yeah, we're totally shocked too.

First of all, Schumer claims the Democrats have no interest in putting taxpayers on the hook for health care for illegal aliens, and now the false equivalence is flowing.

Advertisement

We'll get to why this is dishonest even for Schumer in a second, but here's the comparison that he made: 

Really?

Oh, and here's the part of the story Schumer won't bother to mention, and it's right there in the subhead to the "People" story:

The $200 million construction project is privately funded, so it's unaffected by the shutdown that began on Oct. 1

Oh, well we're sure that was just an honest mistake on Chuck's part and it was a total oversight to not include that. 

And we're not even 24 hours into the shutdown. Schumer still has a lot more shameless BS to push in the coming days. 

Recommended

What Rep. Jason Crow Saw From Former Fox News Host at Quantico ‘Was a Disgusting Scene’
Brett T.
Advertisement

Has Schumer ever told the truth about anything? 

Chuck owns it and he knows that.

Chuck just hopes everybody is stupid, so at least his "strategy" remains predictable. 

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Rep. Jason Crow Saw From Former Fox News Host at Quantico ‘Was a Disgusting Scene’
Brett T.
Gaza-Based Journo Uses Image of Mount Vesuvius Eruption to Depict Israeli Rooftop Bombs
Brett T.
Kash Patel Calls Out James Comey's 'Love Letters' to the ADL, Which Called TPUSA 'Extreme'
Brett T.
Gov. JB Pritzker Asks What Other Countries Would Call Firing on Journalists Unprovoked
Brett T.
Scott Jennings: Trump’s Sombrero Memes Are Funnier Than Anything From the Last Ten Years of Kimmel‘s Show
Warren Squire
University Student TV Network Gives Special Thanks to 'Charlie Kirk's Killer'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Rep. Jason Crow Saw From Former Fox News Host at Quantico ‘Was a Disgusting Scene’ Brett T.
Advertisement