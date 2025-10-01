Chuck Schumer Tried to Shatter His Own Shutdown Dishonesty Record and It Backfired AGAIN

This isn't exactly breaking news, but Chuck Schumer is lying again. Yeah, yeah, we're totally shocked too.

First of all, Schumer claims the Democrats have no interest in putting taxpayers on the hook for health care for illegal aliens, and now the false equivalence is flowing.

We'll get to why this is dishonest even for Schumer in a second, but here's the comparison that he made:

Yes to ballrooms. No to healthcare for Americans. Got it. pic.twitter.com/HgBvO1i0Ff — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 2, 2025

Really?

Oh, and here's the part of the story Schumer won't bother to mention, and it's right there in the subhead to the "People" story:

The $200 million construction project is privately funded, so it's unaffected by the shutdown that began on Oct. 1

Oh, well we're sure that was just an honest mistake on Chuck's part and it was a total oversight to not include that.

And we're not even 24 hours into the shutdown. Schumer still has a lot more shameless BS to push in the coming days.

That’s how privately-funded works, Chuck — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 2, 2025

Trump is paying for the ballroom out of pocket. Illegals aren’t Americans. When was the last time you told the truth about anything? — Shiny Happy Person (@HRH_SHP) October 2, 2025

Has Schumer ever told the truth about anything?

No to health care for illegals.



No matter how hard you try to spin this Chuck, this is the Schumer Shutdown. 💯 pic.twitter.com/iG2CAa31xc — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) October 2, 2025

Chuck owns it and he knows that.

He knows this is privately funded. But he is seeing who the stupid people are.. are you one? https://t.co/6ndXcTCDM2 — JJNeill (@jj_neill) October 2, 2025

Chuck Schumer uses People magazine for his source for news. Which explains how he doesn’t understand how various things are funded. https://t.co/oOtMQStXFj — Maya R. Peet (@MayaRPeet) October 2, 2025

Chuck just hopes everybody is stupid, so at least his "strategy" remains predictable.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

