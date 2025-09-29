VIP
Graham Linehan Amused by Netflix's 'Trans Cop' on 'Wayward'
Ta-Nehisi Coates Calls Charlie Kirk a Hatemonger — Again
NYT Publishes Sob Story of Woman Who Lost Her Job Over a Post...
Compassion, Not Condemnation: A Christian Call for Love After the LDS Church Attack
More than 100,000 Federal Employees Reportedly Set to Resign on Tuesday
Stephen King's Bill Clinton History Rewrite Flops as X Swiftly Schools the Big...
As a Black Woman, Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Don Lemon Charlie Kirk Has...
Don Lemon's Sour Take: White Men Are 'Broken' and Cause the Most Violence...
Zohran Mamdani's Free Bus Program Would Cost Taxpayers $700 Million a Year
Trump's Quest for World Peace Continues with Self-Led 'Board of Peace' for Israel-Gaza
Mar-a-Gaza Memes Fly as Trump Reveals Plan to Redevelop Gaza
'She's Ignorant of How Ignorant She Is': JK Rowling Follows Up on Emma...
Iowa Revokes Illegal Alien Ian Roberts' License to Serve as a Superintendent
'Inject This Into My Veins'! JD Vance Self-Awareness Nukes Dems' Health Care Fearmongering

The Democrats on Capitol Hill are sounding the alarm about another potential federal government shutdown, and much of that is over the issue of health care, which is much more expensive now. 

We are of course expected to forget that the Dems "fixed" that problem many years ago with the "Affordable Care Act," which ironically ended up making health care less affordable. 

But that doesn't matter, because congressional Democrats are trying to blame Trump and the Republicans for the problem. Here's Chuck Schumer:

Schumer wants "affordable health care"? Maybe he should support something called an "Affordable Health Care" act! Oh, wait. 

That kind of thing is exactly what Vice President JD Vance reminded the Democrats about on Monday. The same people who helped kill it are the same ones saying they want to "save" it: 

Here's the full Vance quote, via @EricLDaugh:

"You will hear a lot from Democrats about the fact that American health care policy is broken...every single thing that they accuse about being broken about American health care is policy that DEMOCRATS HAVE SUPPORTED for the past DECADE." 

"So if they want to talk about how to fix American health care policy, let's do it. I'd love to do it. The Senate Majority Leader would love to do it. Let's work on it together, but let's do it in the context of an open government that's providing essential services to the American people. That's all that we're proposing to do, and the fact that they refuse to do that shows how UNREASONABLE their position is." 

"I think we're headed to do a shutdown because the Democrats won't do the right thing. I hope they change their mind."

On the issue of health care affordability the Dems are like the "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" hot dog meme. 

The Dems fall miserably flat on many issues. This is just one of them. 

