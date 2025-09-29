'Inject This Into My Veins'! JD Vance Self-Awareness Nukes Dems' Health Care Fearmongering

The Democrats on Capitol Hill are sounding the alarm about another potential federal government shutdown, and much of that is over the issue of health care, which is much more expensive now.

We are of course expected to forget that the Dems "fixed" that problem many years ago with the "Affordable Care Act," which ironically ended up making health care less affordable.

But that doesn't matter, because congressional Democrats are trying to blame Trump and the Republicans for the problem. Here's Chuck Schumer:

Watch @SenSchumer and @RepJeffries on how this shutdown is in Trump’s hands.



If the government shuts down, it’s because Republicans would rather shut it down rather than help people afford health care. pic.twitter.com/il0sXcixhC — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) September 29, 2025

Schumer wants "affordable health care"? Maybe he should support something called an "Affordable Health Care" act! Oh, wait.

That kind of thing is exactly what Vice President JD Vance reminded the Democrats about on Monday. The same people who helped kill it are the same ones saying they want to "save" it:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! JD Vance just BODIED Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. Inject this into my veins. This is 48 presidential material.



"You will hear a lot from Democrats about the fact that American health care policy is broken...every single thing that they accuse about being… pic.twitter.com/eaurmWj2At — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 29, 2025

Here's the full Vance quote, via @EricLDaugh:

"You will hear a lot from Democrats about the fact that American health care policy is broken...every single thing that they accuse about being broken about American health care is policy that DEMOCRATS HAVE SUPPORTED for the past DECADE." "So if they want to talk about how to fix American health care policy, let's do it. I'd love to do it. The Senate Majority Leader would love to do it. Let's work on it together, but let's do it in the context of an open government that's providing essential services to the American people. That's all that we're proposing to do, and the fact that they refuse to do that shows how UNREASONABLE their position is." "I think we're headed to do a shutdown because the Democrats won't do the right thing. I hope they change their mind."

On the issue of health care affordability the Dems are like the "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" hot dog meme.

This is such a key point.



There is bi-partisan agreement our healthcare system is broken. No admin in modern history has done more to shed a light on this.



Let’s stop playing games and fix the real problems. — Calley Means (@calleymeans) September 29, 2025

Democrats try to keep up the facade that Trump and Vance aren’t reasonable on this key issue but it’s falling miserably flat. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 29, 2025

The Dems fall miserably flat on many issues. This is just one of them.

