It's Sure Looking Like 'Obama's Presidential Library May Come to Symbolize More Than Intended'

Doug P. | 12:10 PM on September 27, 2025
Meme screenshot

Remember the president who promised Americans "if you like your plan you can keep it" and "if you like your doctor you can keep him or her"? The foundation bearing the same name of the guy who made those false guarantees later promised that Obama's library construction and operation was being set up so that taxpayers would never be on the hook for any of the expense. 

With that in mind, guess who might be on the hook for some of the library's expense. 

Jonathan Turley spotted some symbolism taking shape: 

From Fox News:

When the Obama Foundation snagged a sweetheart deal to build its beleaguered Obama Presidential Center on a Chicago public park, it pledged to create a $470 million reserve fund to spare taxpayers should the project ever go belly up.

But new tax filings show the foundation has only deposited $1 million into the fund and has not added to it in years, with critics saying the empty promise could potentially leave Chicagoans on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Under its agreement with the city, the foundation was required to create the fund, known as an endowment, in order to take control of the sprawling 19.3-acre section of Jackson Park — often described as Chicago’s Central Park equivalent — where the complex is now slowly rising.

Can't Obama's super-rich supporter pals pay for it? Guess not. 

We're sure that's just a coincidence (cue massive eye roll). 

Looks like it's gonna be a doozy of a library...

So at least the Obama Foundation got that right. 

*****

