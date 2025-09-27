Bill Maher Tells Dems How They Could Win 'From Now Until Forever' (and Here's Why It'll NEVER Happen)

The November presidential election should have been a wake-up call for the Democrats. Kamala Harris lost the electoral vote massively, got beaten in every single swing state and Trump won the Dems' formerly coveted "popular vote" talking point by more than two million.

Advertisement

Now we're just over a year from the midterms and the Dems just keep doubling and tripling down on the crazy.

Bill Maher tried to give the Democrats some advice on how to get back on track:

This Bill Maher monologue is a centrist's dream.



And he's right: The Democrats would win "from now and until forever" if they jettisoned woke insanities and stuck to nuts and bolts issues that appeal to middle-class voters.pic.twitter.com/ck8Bf0uhSg — i/o (@avidseries) September 27, 2025

That video had some parts where Maher really tried to soften it for the lefties (and by the way, his fetus/baby comparison is light years away from men pretending to be women).

Agh! He correctly calls out the real problems of the progressive Left but calls out imaginary problems of the Right. — Alan Stone (@AlanStone_USA) September 27, 2025

Well, considering who is a large part of Maher's audience maybe the writers thought they should throw 'em a bone.

But Maher's larger point about the Democrats embracing sanity just won't happen for multiple reasons:

Here’s the thing: they can’t.



Because their base is insane and would revolt against them. https://t.co/sbF3LYXWOm — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 27, 2025

Can somebody please tell @billmaher that it is impossible for Democrats to abandon insane wokeness because the behemoth left wing 501c3 funding apparatus revolves entirely around those insanely woke issues? https://t.co/fqnom4OYVi — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 27, 2025

The Left has lashed themselves to that deck and will go down with the ship if necessary.

Lol this isn’t happening. The D base is full throttle on 1) Trump is hitler/fascist/dictator 2) gender ideology 3) open borders/full support for illegal immigrants.



I mean, lol they refuse to moderate even a little bit. pic.twitter.com/zv7dnrVVoc — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) September 27, 2025

For just a couple of examples, poll after poll shows the Republicans leading the Democrats by double digits on the issues of immigration and crime, so how are the Dems responding? By doubling down on their pro-illegals and pro-crime stances all because they can't allow themselves to agree with Trump about anything.

The problem is Democrats have trained their voters to expect 2 things. First, a steady diet of angry rhetoric, which fuels their animus. Second, a fixation on identity to the point where they have led voters to believe the way the Democratic Party supports them is by nominating… — Andrea E (@AAC0519) September 27, 2025

Having cultivated woke insanities for so long, and used them to stave off change within the Party, they now can't jettison them without irreparably fracturing their base. — Conspiracy Twit (@conspiracytwit) September 27, 2025

The Dems have painted themselves into quite a corner.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!