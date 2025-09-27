Philly's Lefty DA Larry Krasner Gets Asked to Explain How Trump Is a...
Bill Maher Tells Dems How They Could Win 'From Now Until Forever' (and Here's Why It'll NEVER Happen)

Doug P. | 3:50 PM on September 27, 2025
Meme screenshot

The November presidential election should have been a wake-up call for the Democrats. Kamala Harris lost the electoral vote massively, got beaten in every single swing state and Trump won the Dems' formerly coveted "popular vote" talking point by more than two million. 

Advertisement

Now we're just over a year from the midterms and the Dems just keep doubling and tripling down on the crazy. 

Bill Maher tried to give the Democrats some advice on how to get back on track: 

That video had some parts where Maher really tried to soften it for the lefties (and by the way, his fetus/baby comparison is light years away from men pretending to be women).

Well, considering who is a large part of Maher's audience maybe the writers thought they should throw 'em a bone. 

But Maher's larger point about the Democrats embracing sanity just won't happen for multiple reasons: 

The Left has lashed themselves to that deck and will go down with the ship if necessary. 

For just a couple of examples, poll after poll shows the Republicans leading the Democrats by double digits on the issues of immigration and crime, so how are the Dems responding? By doubling down on their pro-illegals and pro-crime stances all because they can't allow themselves to agree with Trump about anything. 

The Dems have painted themselves into quite a corner. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

