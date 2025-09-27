Almost Everyone MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Talks to at DOJ and FBI Since Comey's Indictment Is Trying to Leave

We've said it before after employee protests at the State Department and DOD, but it always makes it easier when the "Resistance" types inside the government self-identify to make decisions about their employment a little easier.

As for the media, the Dems and others on the anti-Trump side have had no better friend in spreading the desired narrative about the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey than MSNBC's "justice and intelligence correspondent" Ken Dilanian.

When Donald Trump was indicted, President Biden carefully avoided commenting on it. Quite a contrast with the way President Trump is celebrating the Comey indictment—after publicly directing his attorney general to make it happen. — Ken Dilanian (@DilanianMSNBC) September 26, 2025

Biden made reference to the lawfare against Trump several times but we mention this just to spotlight the kind of objective "journalism" we're dealing with here.

Now Dilanian says "almost everybody" he's spoken with at the DOJ and FBI (could be one person, could be 50, we have no idea) has told him they want out in the wake of the Comey indictments:

🚨 BREAKING: Deep state DOJ and FBI officials are now planning to RESIGN due to the indictment of disgraced former FBI Director James Comey.



I am hearing that many Trump supporters are simply devastated with this news...🔥



"Many in the DOJ feel like they can no longer function,… pic.twitter.com/qjGl2UbMGS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 26, 2025

"Many in the DOJ feel like they can no longer function, and are trying to LEAVE - same with the FBI."

"Almost everyone I talk to who has the ability to leave is trying to leave."

"There is no shame in the Trump administration! They have shattered this norm!"

First of all, the previous administration shattered every "norm" that still existed, but of course these kinds of "journalists" just pretend that never happened.

The phrase "don't go away mad, just go away" comes to mind.

Oh my God! I have waited for this day for decades!!! https://t.co/cByCEsHEwO — eric worrell (@WorrellEricS) September 27, 2025

Occasionally the house cleans itself!

Yeah, that seems like a real problem https://t.co/1qWnZii2EY — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 26, 2025

It's definitely a problem for the Dems and their media cohorts, and they're making that clear every hour of every day at this point.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while carrying as much water as possible for the Democrats (looking at you, Fusion Ken).

