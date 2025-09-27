Ossoff’s Confession: Dems Lied About Biden’s Mental Decline to Cling to Power, Media...
Almost Everyone MSNBC's Ken Dilanian Talks to at DOJ and FBI Since Comey's Indictment Is Trying to Leave

Doug P. | 1:10 PM on September 27, 2025

We've said it before after employee protests at the State Department and DOD, but it always makes it easier when the "Resistance" types inside the government self-identify to make decisions about their employment a little easier. 

As for the media, the Dems and others on the anti-Trump side have had no better friend in spreading the desired narrative about the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey than MSNBC's "justice and intelligence correspondent" Ken Dilanian. 

Biden made reference to the lawfare against Trump several times but we mention this just to spotlight the kind of objective "journalism" we're dealing with here.

Now Dilanian says "almost everybody" he's spoken with at the DOJ and FBI (could be one person, could be 50, we have no idea) has told him they want out in the wake of the Comey indictments: 

"Many in the DOJ feel like they can no longer function, and are trying to LEAVE - same with the FBI." 

"Almost everyone I talk to who has the ability to leave is trying to leave." 

"There is no shame in the Trump administration! They have shattered this norm!"

First of all, the previous administration shattered every "norm" that still existed, but of course these kinds of "journalists" just pretend that never happened. 

The phrase "don't go away mad, just go away" comes to mind.

Occasionally the house cleans itself!

It's definitely a problem for the Dems and their media cohorts, and they're making that clear every hour of every day at this point. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while carrying as much water as possible for the Democrats (looking at you, Fusion Ken). 

