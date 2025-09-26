DICK Move: Richard Blumenthal Learns the HARD WAY How Dumb It Is to...
Just Last Year a Smug Comey Explained to Jen Psaki How Putting Trump In Prison Was 'Obviously Doable'

Doug P. | 11:15 AM on September 26, 2025

It's quite obvious that former FBI Director James Comey had dreams about seeing Donald Trump thrown in prison. Early last year Comey, a noted anti-Trump shell formation enthusiast, had an op-ed published in the Washington Post that warned Trump "the rule of law is coming for him." 

Democrats and others in the anti-Trump crowd were clearly entertained by all the Left's lawfare efforts, including the freshly indicted Comey, who had this to say to Jen Psaki last year, via @mazemoore:

If Trump were to now say "put Comey in a double-wide somewhere out near the fence" the TDS pearl clutching would be massive. 

Jimmy most certainly preferred the "FA" part. Now, not so much. 

The anti-Trump crowd says things like that while forgetting that the Internet exists. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lawfare efforts that have now backfired.

