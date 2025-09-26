Just Last Year a Smug Comey Explained to Jen Psaki How Putting Trump In Prison Was 'Obviously Doable'

It's quite obvious that former FBI Director James Comey had dreams about seeing Donald Trump thrown in prison. Early last year Comey, a noted anti-Trump shell formation enthusiast, had an op-ed published in the Washington Post that warned Trump "the rule of law is coming for him."

Democrats and others in the anti-Trump crowd were clearly entertained by all the Left's lawfare efforts, including the freshly indicted Comey, who had this to say to Jen Psaki last year, via @mazemoore:

2024. James Comey on the logistics of sending Trump to jail:



"Put him in a double-wide, somewhere out near the fence." pic.twitter.com/I5F9qosGYd — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 25, 2025

If Trump were to now say "put Comey in a double-wide somewhere out near the fence" the TDS pearl clutching would be massive.

Comey is finding out! https://t.co/PmqY4UaQKY — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) September 26, 2025

Jimmy most certainly preferred the "FA" part. Now, not so much.

Democrats: Indicting James Comey, your political opponent, is completely unprecedented!



James Comey: https://t.co/N6g7wFpwE0 — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) September 26, 2025

The anti-Trump crowd says things like that while forgetting that the Internet exists.

