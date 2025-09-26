Ari Fleischer Can't Help But Notice How WaPo and NYT Did NOT Frame Biden-Era Indictments of Trump Aides

Yesterday Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that a federal grand jury has indicted former FBI Director James Comey on charges of lying to Congress and obstruction of justice.

Advertisement

Much of the media spin is to put the focus on Trump and not on the actual allegations of wrongdoing on the party of Comey.

Ari Fleischer spotted more examples of "journalism," Washington Post and New York Times-style:

I don’t know if James Comey is innocent or guilty, but I do know that when the Biden DoJ indicted Trump aides Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon, the WP and NYT treated it as straight news, not as Biden going after his opponents. But now, it’s all about Trump getting his enemies. pic.twitter.com/ggrR9jAm4U — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 26, 2025

That certainly isn't the case with their Comey indictment headlines:

Contrast it with these headlines today: pic.twitter.com/NZC3OAwlbD — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 26, 2025

We can't say we're very surprised.

Today’s narrative is “Trump jails political enemies.” Tomorrow’s headline will be “threatening democracy” and by Tuesday it’ll be “dangerous precedent.”



Meanwhile, these same hacks cheered when Obama/Biden used lawfare like it was an Olympic sport, IRS targeting, spying on… — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) September 26, 2025

Now we're to believe the Comey indictment (not to mention the FBI raid of John Bolton's house where reportedly classified documents were found) are some sort of unprecedented events. Please.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running interference for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you, and have a great weekend.