Ari Fleischer Can't Help But Notice How WaPo and NYT Did NOT Frame Biden-Era Indictments of Trump Aides

Doug P. | 2:40 PM on September 26, 2025
Journalism meme

Yesterday Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that a federal grand jury has indicted former FBI Director James Comey on charges of lying to Congress and obstruction of justice. 

Much of the media spin is to put the focus on Trump and not on the actual allegations of wrongdoing on the party of Comey. 

Ari Fleischer spotted more examples of "journalism," Washington Post and New York Times-style: 

That certainly isn't the case with their Comey indictment headlines: 

We can't say we're very surprised. 

Now we're to believe the Comey indictment (not to mention the FBI raid of John Bolton's house where reportedly classified documents were found) are some sort of unprecedented events. Please. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running interference for the Democrats. 

