Jonathan Turley Has Breaking News for Adam Schiff About the FBI's John Bolton Raid

Doug P. | 4:05 PM on September 24, 2025
Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

The Democrats can't stand Trump so much that they recently resorted to defending John Bolton (along with becoming a pro-crime party as the result of Trump's DC crackdown), and one of those Dems was Sen. Adam Schiff.

The serial liar and senator from California this summer wanted everybody to believe that "you could be next":

Well, perhaps "you could be next," but only if you've got classified documents stashed in your home or office. 

Jonathan Turley had some news for Schiff and other Democrats who said Trump having classified docs at Mar-a-Lago justified that FBI raid when they later defended Bolton: 

If it weren't for double standards Schiff and the Dems wouldn't have any at all: 

Federal investigators seized multiple documents labeled “secret,” “confidential,” and “classified,” including some about weapons of mass destruction, during the late August search of the office of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, according to newly released court records that are part of an investigation into whether Bolton mishandled defense records.

The new details provide additional insight into what evidence federal investigators have collected as they look at possible criminal charges for Bolton, who became a political antagonist of Trump’s after he published a book in summer 2020 about how the president bungled several interactions with and about foreign governments.

More from Turley:

At what point will Schiff start to say Trump colluded with Russia to plant documents at Bolton's home? 

The Dem and media disinterest might become increasingly obvious in the coming days and weeks. 

Whatever happens next, we're positive it'll include Schiff making up more lies. 

