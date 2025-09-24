Jonathan Turley Has Breaking News for Adam Schiff About the FBI's John Bolton Raid

The Democrats can't stand Trump so much that they recently resorted to defending John Bolton (along with becoming a pro-crime party as the result of Trump's DC crackdown), and one of those Dems was Sen. Adam Schiff.

The serial liar and senator from California this summer wanted everybody to believe that "you could be next":

When Donald Trump’s FBI raids John Bolton’s home, it’s a signal.



To any of his opponents. To all of his detractors.



If you stand up to this administration, you could be next.



To save our democracy, we must reject these tactics of an aspiring dictator. pic.twitter.com/upezkR7e1P — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) August 25, 2025

Well, perhaps "you could be next," but only if you've got classified documents stashed in your home or office.

Jonathan Turley had some news for Schiff and other Democrats who said Trump having classified docs at Mar-a-Lago justified that FBI raid when they later defended Bolton:

Classified material was reportedly seized from the home of John Bolton. For politicians and pundits who insisted that classified material found at Mar-a-Lago justified that raid, the goose just met the gander in the narrative surrounding the Bolton raid... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 24, 2025

If it weren't for double standards Schiff and the Dems wouldn't have any at all:

Federal investigators seized multiple documents labeled “secret,” “confidential,” and “classified,” including some about weapons of mass destruction, during the late August search of the office of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton, according to newly released court records that are part of an investigation into whether Bolton mishandled defense records. The new details provide additional insight into what evidence federal investigators have collected as they look at possible criminal charges for Bolton, who became a political antagonist of Trump’s after he published a book in summer 2020 about how the president bungled several interactions with and about foreign governments.

More from Turley:

...Sen. Adam Schiff previously supported the raid on Mar-0-Lago as necessary if there were any classified documents still in Trump's possession after leaving office. However, he denounced the raid on Bolton's home. https://t.co/4PFGnUEuXO... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 24, 2025

...I was skeptical of both raids. Ordinarily, documents have been secured and retrieved without such raids. However, any discovery of classified material comes after years of conflict over classified information with Bolton, particularly related to his book. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 24, 2025

At what point will Schiff start to say Trump colluded with Russia to plant documents at Bolton's home?

I was just wondering, where this story went….🧐 https://t.co/0tGfdCgluf — Idontknowyou (@dqbh8cdh86) September 24, 2025

You’ll notice this is not on the news anywhere. https://t.co/qjprfANlC6 — Teresa (@impeachment2021) September 24, 2025

The Dem and media disinterest might become increasingly obvious in the coming days and weeks.

And it comes with the inconvenience that John Bolton does not have the ultimate declassification authority that Trump had/has. — AmericanIPA8 (@AmericanIpa8) September 24, 2025

Whatever happens next, we're positive it'll include Schiff making up more lies.

*****

