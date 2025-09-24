CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even Notice!'

The lefty media and Democrats are clearly encouraged by the return of Jimmy Kimmel and his show on ABC (with the exception of dozens of Nexstar and Sinclair affiliates).

However, it's been nice of some of the folks on CNN to be among those in the media pointing out that nobody was really watching "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" until very recently:

Jimmy Kimmel is a whole lot more popular than he was last week. pic.twitter.com/VSXBghDef9 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 24, 2025

Do they think "not many were watching Kimmel until his employer held him accountable for pushing a disgusting lie about the Charlie Kirk assassination" makes conservatives look worse?

CNN's Harry Enten had more about what Kimmel's employer holding him temporarily accountable for trying to lead his viewers to believe that a Trump supporter shot Charlie Kirk did for his viewership:

Trump didn't break Kimmel; he energized him. Viewership of Kimmel's monologue has already broken records.



Already 7 million people have viewed it on YouTube. That's by far the most watched Kimmel video on YouTube in the last 6 months.



The median Kimmel video gets ~240k views. pic.twitter.com/1orIZ7uPGn — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) September 24, 2025

All Kimmel has to do now is say something completely untrue to such a degree that his employer suspends him again and these kinds of numbers can continue! Or maybe not.

"The median Kimmel video gets ~240k views." is quite an accidental admission about what this is all really about. https://t.co/1Qv7Sp7fi3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2025

Not a lot of people were watching before, and it was nice of some in the media to point that out.

They said the quiet part out loud, and they didn't even notice! — Jesse Oppenheimer (@Oppie4547) September 24, 2025

People on both sides of the aisle likely tuned in this one time out of curiosity, but that certainly won't continue.

I mean people are just gonna forget about this in a week and then he’ll go back to normal numbers lol. But good for him I guess https://t.co/CjF3mNqvwv — LCD’s Biggest Fan (@mdavidwakefield) September 24, 2025

At least Dems and some in the media seem temporarily placated.

Because people wanted to watch him grovel and apologize. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) September 24, 2025

Tell me about his viewership in a month- — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) September 24, 2025

He may have been for one night. I’m sure his ratings will go back down after the hype goes away. — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) September 24, 2025

“Most viewed on YouTube in past 6 months”. Past 6 months? Not all time? Shows you just how pathetic Kimmel’s ratings have become. https://t.co/aiNy3Yi6hp — Jake Stull (@PoliticsInChief) September 24, 2025

Oh, for sure. Let's do that!

