CNN's Kimmel Viewership Analysis 'Said the Quiet Part Out Loud and Didn't Even Notice!'

Doug P. | 6:44 PM on September 24, 2025
The lefty media and Democrats are clearly encouraged by the return of Jimmy Kimmel and his show on ABC (with the exception of dozens of Nexstar and Sinclair affiliates). 

However, it's been nice of some of the folks on CNN to be among those in the media pointing out that nobody was really watching "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" until very recently: 

Do they think "not many were watching Kimmel until his employer held him accountable for pushing a disgusting lie about the Charlie Kirk assassination" makes conservatives look worse?

CNN's Harry Enten had more about what Kimmel's employer holding him temporarily accountable for trying to lead his viewers to believe that a Trump supporter shot Charlie Kirk did for his viewership: 

All Kimmel has to do now is say something completely untrue to such a degree that his employer suspends him again and these kinds of numbers can continue! Or maybe not. 

Not a lot of people were watching before, and it was nice of some in the media to point that out. 

People on both sides of the aisle likely tuned in this one time out of curiosity, but that certainly won't continue. 

At least Dems and some in the media seem temporarily placated.

Oh, for sure. Let's do that!

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running interference for the Democrats up to and including lying about political assassinations. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

