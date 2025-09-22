John Pavlovitz Rants About the Jesus-Less Church of White American Exceptionalism
BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel Will Be Back on Air Tuesday Night

Variety Has Video of a Big Kimmel Fan Celebration Outside the Studio ('Notice How Tightly Cropped')

Doug P. | 9:20 PM on September 22, 2025
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier today, somehow the Democrats and lib activists managed to thwart authoritarian dictator Donald Trump's attempt to have Jimmy Kimmel's show taken off the air (or at least that's how the Left would like everybody to think that's what happened). "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will again be on the air starting Tuesday night. 

Variety is reportedly saying the Kimmel comeback after just a few days off the air will be pretty much like another Super Bowl when it comes to viewership. Yeah, we're doubting this: 

It might be "massive" for the Democrats who have been trying to make Kimmel the victim in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, but what won't help the ratings is that Sinclair stations will not be carrying Jimmy's return for now:

But Kimmel fans -- or at least Democrats and other assorted lefties who aren't happy that Kimmel was held accountable for trying to give the impression that Charlie Kirk's assassin was a Trump supporter -- are celebrating.

Here's the scene, according to Variety, from outside the studio where the Kimmel show is recorded:

It's the "there are dozens of us" meme come to life again!

A wider shot would have been pretty funny. 

There they are!

Or maybe that IS their "work." 

*****

