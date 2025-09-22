Here's Mamdani's Plan for Turbocharging Dem Sanctuary Policies ('the Midterm Ads Write Themselves')

Today CNN's Harry Enten pointed out that with the midterm elections still over a year away, the Republicans currently have large leads on the economy, immigration and crime:

💥WOW — CNN breaks down how MASSIVE of a lead Republicans have over Democrats in the upcoming midterms:



"The Democrats have NOT picked up the ball!"



"The Republican lead has actually gone UP?!"



"What are you DOING Democrats?!" pic.twitter.com/N1LFplwZPw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2025

Meanwhile the Democrats are attempting to counter that by screeching about Jimmy Kimmel getting suspended after his attempt to mislead about the ideology of Charlie Kirk's assassin.

The Left is also doubling and tripling down on not only defending illegal aliens and attempting to keep them from being deported, but pledging to make things even more expensive for U.S. taxpayers.

Zohran Mamdani has a very good chance of becoming New York City's next mayor, and he tends to say the quiet parts out loud when it comes to the Dem Party's real agenda. Mamdani's latest promise is to put taxpayers even more on the hook for the illegals Dems prioritize over citizens: :

Communist Zohran Mamdani goes further than NYC's sanctuary city policies, saying he wants to spend $100 million to provide legal aid to illegal aliens.



Mamdani wants to use New Yorkers' taxpayer dollars to protect "400,000" illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/lMSaYm2smG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2025

That might work for Mamdani in NYC, but on a national level the Dems just keep proving they don't exactly have a finger on the pulse of what American citizens are actually concerned about.

The midterm ads write themselves. https://t.co/BlfZBWlPSV — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 22, 2025

Yep. The ad material for next year is plentiful.

Democrats have more allegiance and loyalty to foreigners than to American citizens. https://t.co/w9RNWGkoSu — Nathan Carson (@ndcarson) September 22, 2025

The Democrats hate you. And they hate America. https://t.co/JRd0KQ6QFz — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 21, 2025

And they're not afraid to make that abundantly clear on a regular basis.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City, and he says the quiet parts out loud about the Dems' true goals for the entire country.

