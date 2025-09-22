WATCH: A Lip Reading Expert Tells Us What President Trump and Elon Musk...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Here's Mamdani's Plan for Turbocharging Dem Sanctuary Policies ('the Midterm Ads Write Themselves')

Doug P. | 1:51 PM on September 22, 2025
ImgFlip

Today CNN's Harry Enten pointed out that with the midterm elections still over a year away, the Republicans currently have large leads on the economy, immigration and crime: 

Meanwhile the Democrats are attempting to counter that by screeching about Jimmy Kimmel getting suspended after his attempt to mislead about the ideology of Charlie Kirk's assassin. 

The Left is also doubling and tripling down on not only defending illegal aliens and attempting to keep them from being deported, but pledging to make things even more expensive for U.S. taxpayers. 

Zohran Mamdani has a very good chance of becoming New York City's next mayor, and he tends to say the quiet parts out loud when it comes to the Dem Party's real agenda. Mamdani's latest promise is to put taxpayers even more on the hook for the illegals Dems prioritize over citizens: : 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
That might work for Mamdani in NYC, but on a national level the Dems just keep proving they don't exactly have a finger on the pulse of what American citizens are actually concerned about. 

Yep. The ad material for next year is plentiful. 

And they're not afraid to make that abundantly clear on a regular basis. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City, and he says the quiet parts out loud about the Dems' true goals for the entire country.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Monday Morning Meme Madness
