'Can't Offend the Violent Base': Over 100 House Dems Didn't Vote to Condemn Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Doug P. | 12:25 PM on September 19, 2025
Meme screenshot

The House of Representatives today approved a resolution to condemn the assassination of Charlie Kirk and to honor his life: 

The House approved a resolution Friday to honor Charlie Kirk, a week after the conservative activist was assassinated at an event in Utah.

Notably, Democratic leaders and nearly 100 rank-and-file Democrats joined Republican to adopt the measure on a 310-58 vote.

Here's an alternate headline for Politico: Nearly 100 House Democrats refuse to vote yes on a resolution to condemn the assassination of Charlie Kirk: 

Add to that 22 Dems who didn't vote at all.

A lot of those Dems are the same ones saying there needs to be "unity," which by the way there was a different resolution: 

The Dems who didn't vote to condemn Kirk's assassination and to honor his life are the same ones who lecture about the need for "unity." 

These Dems were again catering to their frothing at the mouth leftist base.

And yet they just couldn't/wouldn't do it. Not that we're surprised. 

They should have told Hank the resolution was to prevent Guam from capsizing. 

Meanwhile, AOC was being as awful as ever: 

Repulsive and repugnant. 

*****

