Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Slam Trump As a Free Speech Threat Collapses Under the Weight of Its Own BS

After the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk while he was exercising his free speech rights, we've finally found something that has infuriated Democrats and much of the media: The Jimmy Kimmel Show being at least temporarily pulled off the air after the host basically said "MAGA" is denying the murderer is "one of their own." In other words, Kimmel was pushing more lies.

But you already know which of those stories has the Left in hyperventilation mode.

Nobody has a "free speech right" to host a nightly television show, but that's basically what the Democrats would like everybody to believe, starting with California Gov. Gavin Newsom:

There is no such thing as free speech under Donald Trump’s reign. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 18, 2025

Wow, yet again, this guy and other Dems need to take ALL the seats!

"Rupert Murdoch … [must] stop Tucker Carlson … because our democracy depends on it." - Senator Chuck Schumer pic.twitter.com/8Y6FLbttbQ — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) September 18, 2025

Remember when Newsom's California was arresting people for walking alone on the beach and now he's trying to portray Trump as the authoritarian figure?

You guys banned him from social media btw. https://t.co/15wsbo3AeE — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) September 18, 2025

AOC even said that deplatforming works, but obviously this is only acceptable when it's done to Republicans:

Maddeningly these Democrats are having more of a "free speech is under attack" fit after a network suspended the Jimmy Kimmel show than they were when Charlie Kirk was murdered. That says all we need to know.

I can't help but notice that nobody is coming to round you up for saying that. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 18, 2025

Once again we see that Trump's the worst authoritarian dictator ever.

