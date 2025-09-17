Reporter Gets Dem Rep to Apologize for Saying Charlie Kirk's Killer Is 'MAGA' (JUST KIDDING)

VIP
Doug P. | 6:10 PM on September 17, 2025
Meme

The museum of Democrat takes that have aged badly and shamelessly had to have a new wing added onto it last week after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. 

But instead of waiting until all the facts were known, some on the Left and in the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) just went ahead and tried to convince everybody that Kirk was killed by somebody who would have agreed with him. On MSNBC, Matthew Dowd (now former MSNBC contributor) even insanely speculated that Kirk might have been shot as the result of one of his supporters firing off a gun in celebration. 

This is where Democrat Rep. Dave Min comes in. This is what he said not long after Kirk was assassinated. Call off the investigation because he's solved the case: 

"The Charlie Kirk assassin has been identified as MAGA"? Is that so? 

We know that's complete BS, but would Min want to correct the record?

One reporter in the Capitol gave Min the chance to apologize, but you might not be shocked to learn that he ran away instead: 

Shameless. And he and many other Democrats will lie again if something equally horrible happens again. 

We're just guessing there will be no retraction or apology. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and gaslighting.

