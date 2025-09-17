Reporter Gets Dem Rep to Apologize for Saying Charlie Kirk's Killer Is 'MAGA' (JUST KIDDING)

The museum of Democrat takes that have aged badly and shamelessly had to have a new wing added onto it last week after the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

But instead of waiting until all the facts were known, some on the Left and in the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) just went ahead and tried to convince everybody that Kirk was killed by somebody who would have agreed with him. On MSNBC, Matthew Dowd (now former MSNBC contributor) even insanely speculated that Kirk might have been shot as the result of one of his supporters firing off a gun in celebration.

This is where Democrat Rep. Dave Min comes in. This is what he said not long after Kirk was assassinated. Call off the investigation because he's solved the case:

Now that the Charlie Kirk assassin has been identified as MAGA, I'm sure Donald Trump, Elon Musk and all the insane GOP politicians who called for retribution against the "RADICAL LEFT" will now shift their focus to stopping the toxic violence of the RADICAL RIGHT.



👀 👀 👀 — Dave Min (@DaveMinCA) September 13, 2025

"The Charlie Kirk assassin has been identified as MAGA"? Is that so?

We know that's complete BS, but would Min want to correct the record?

Any chance of an apology, or, I don’t know, resignation for baselessly lying to the American people? https://t.co/H8U23JhkIm — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) September 17, 2025

One reporter in the Capitol gave Min the chance to apologize, but you might not be shocked to learn that he ran away instead:

Rep. David Min just refused to apologize for lying about how Charlie Kirk's assassin was "identified as MAGA."pic.twitter.com/JZESwg4Bj0 https://t.co/UPuI9r0hK1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 17, 2025

Shameless. And he and many other Democrats will lie again if something equally horrible happens again.

Do you have staff? Can someone delete this for you? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 17, 2025

Ouch. Well, this one bit you in the ass in record time.



Care to retract? pic.twitter.com/M6Y3W9hc3o — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) September 14, 2025

We're just guessing there will be no retraction or apology.

