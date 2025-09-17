(Update)Act of Terror: Suspect That Rammed Car into Gate at Pittsburgh's FBI Field...
Mollie Hemingway Sinks ANOTHER Example of 'Right-Wing Violence' From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Doug P. | 10:56 AM on September 17, 2025
Journalism meme

There are several (or more) hosts on CNN and MSNBC pretending to be journalists but who are indistinguishable from spokespeople for the DNC. 

Earlier we told you about Kaitlan Collins' interview with Sen. Ted Cruz, where the CNN host continued to claim that a motive for Charlie Kirk's assassin is still unknown. Cruz set Collins straight but she just tried to interrupt her way through the reality check.  

No motive, eh?

Another clue for "journalists" can be seen in what authorities say was etched on the shell casings. 

But The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway spotted even more "fake news" a few minutes into the video:

Chuck Schumer, not long before the assassination attempt on Justice Kavanaugh, said SCOTUS conservatives would "pay the price" for not ruling the way the Left was demanding so of course the CNN "journalist" would try and lump the attack in as an example of Right-wing violence. 

Meanwhile, other "journalists" are trying to turn the story of Kirk's accused assassin into a touching love story. Just when you think the media can't sink lower, they say "hold our beer" every single time.

