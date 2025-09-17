Mollie Hemingway Sinks ANOTHER Example of 'Right-Wing Violence' From CNN's Kaitlan Collins

There are several (or more) hosts on CNN and MSNBC pretending to be journalists but who are indistinguishable from spokespeople for the DNC.

Earlier we told you about Kaitlan Collins' interview with Sen. Ted Cruz, where the CNN host continued to claim that a motive for Charlie Kirk's assassin is still unknown. Cruz set Collins straight but she just tried to interrupt her way through the reality check.

Advertisement

WATCH:



CNN's Kaitlan Collins on the Charlie Kirk assassination: "We don't have a motive yet. We don't know yet. We're waiting..."



Sen. Ted Cruz: "Of course we know. Come one. 'We don't have a motive yet. We know we don't have a motive yet.' Really, that's CNN's position? He… pic.twitter.com/n2ERQpoa73 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 17, 2025

No motive, eh?

DA: Charlie's killer "had started to lean more to the left, becoming more pro-gay and trans rights oriented" & was dating his transgender roommate.



The killer also wrote in a message: "I had enough of his hatred. Some hatred can't be be negotiated out." pic.twitter.com/5A3pinqBG6 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 17, 2025

Another clue for "journalists" can be seen in what authorities say was etched on the shell casings.

But The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway spotted even more "fake news" a few minutes into the video:

CNN propagandist and liar claims that left-wing assassination attempt on Brett Kavanaugh — following high level Dems’ incitement — is an example of right-wing violence. Sick. https://t.co/1E8kM3K91s — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 17, 2025

Chuck Schumer, not long before the assassination attempt on Justice Kavanaugh, said SCOTUS conservatives would "pay the price" for not ruling the way the Left was demanding so of course the CNN "journalist" would try and lump the attack in as an example of Right-wing violence.

Meanwhile, other "journalists" are trying to turn the story of Kirk's accused assassin into a touching love story. Just when you think the media can't sink lower, they say "hold our beer" every single time.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running interference for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!