VIP
On Equipping Young Defenders with Essential Books to Carry On His Charlie Kirk's...
Even Piers Morgan Calls Out 'Massive' Anti-Trump Protest Outside Windsor Castle
Reporter Gets Dem Rep to Apologize for Saying Charlie Kirk's Killer Is 'MAGA'...
CRINGE: UK TV Station Copies Gavin Newsom Press Office Account Trying to Parody...
Frank Turek, Present at Charlie's Assassination, Shares Erika's Message of Instant Passage...
Five Police Officers Reportedly Shot in York County Pennsylvania
Obama Blames Trump and Definitely NOT Himself or Other Dems for Level of...
MSNBC's Brandy Zadrozny: In Death, Charlie Kirk Became the Main Character in a...
'Trayvon Could Be My Son': Schumer Wants Trump To Take ‘Unifying Lessons’ from...
Dem Takes a Jab at Kash Patel's 'Failing' FBI and Accidentally KOs Previous...
Burrito Battalion: Tim Walz Worried Residents Won’t Feel Safe with a Tank Next...
Facebook Breastfeeding Group Bans 'Mama,' 'Ladies' to Appease Men Pretending to Be Women
Kash Patel Tells Rep. Jim Jordan What the FBI Is NOT Doing Anymore...
From Trans Olympic Wannabe to Champion of Hateful Hysterics: Chelsea Wolfe’s Toxic Tirade...

Glenn Beck Hosted The Charlie Kirk Show and Left Something Behind (It Got Dusty In Here REAL Fast)

Doug P. | 6:41 PM on September 17, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Glenn Beck was today's guest host on The Charlie Kirk Show, one week after the horrific assassination in Utah. 

It's been made clear that Turning Point USA will not be deterred or intimidated, and the movement is going to grow faster than ever: 

Advertisement

There was also a big disruption (to say the least) as everybody was prepping for air:  

From The Blaze:

While the discovery of the suspicious bag prompted a delay, Beck ultimately went live, paying tribute to his fallen friend and discussing with counterterrorism expert Ryan Mauro the new report from Capital Research Center detailing how George Soros' Open Society Foundations has poured tens of millions of dollars into U.S.-based organizations that are allegedly engaged in activities the FBI has defined as domestic terrorism as well as into foreign outfits allegedly linked to designated foreign terrorist organizations.

Luckily the area was cleared, but those must have been some tense and scary moments. 

In previous days, Beck had been saying there would be a special tribute to Kirk when he hosted his show, and this was a big one: 

Recommended

Even Piers Morgan Calls Out 'Massive' Anti-Trump Protest Outside Windsor Castle
Brett T.
Advertisement

David Limbaugh, Rush's brother, loved it: 

Here's video of that moment: 

Oh my. It sure did get dusty in here awful fast. 

Somebody pass the tissues. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Even Piers Morgan Calls Out 'Massive' Anti-Trump Protest Outside Windsor Castle
Brett T.
Five Police Officers Reportedly Shot in York County Pennsylvania
Eric V.
Reporter Gets Dem Rep to Apologize for Saying Charlie Kirk's Killer Is 'MAGA' (JUST KIDDING)
Doug P.
Frank Turek, Present at Charlie's Assassination, Shares Erika's Message of Instant Passage to Eternity
justmindy
Dem Takes a Jab at Kash Patel's 'Failing' FBI and Accidentally KOs Previous Leadership
Doug P.
CRINGE: UK TV Station Copies Gavin Newsom Press Office Account Trying to Parody Donald Trump
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Even Piers Morgan Calls Out 'Massive' Anti-Trump Protest Outside Windsor Castle Brett T.
Advertisement