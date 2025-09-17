Glenn Beck Hosted The Charlie Kirk Show and Left Something Behind (It Got Dusty In Here REAL Fast)

Glenn Beck was today's guest host on The Charlie Kirk Show, one week after the horrific assassination in Utah.

It's been made clear that Turning Point USA will not be deterred or intimidated, and the movement is going to grow faster than ever:

Turning Point Action COO @tylerbowyer tells me how Turning Point is moving forward to honor Charlie Kirk’s legacy: “2028, in particular, is really focused on the grassroots.” pic.twitter.com/c72m8hcLHx — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) September 17, 2025

There was also a big disruption (to say the least) as everybody was prepping for air:

Was not fun telling my husband and family this.



I’m in the control room now getting this live show to air but when it’s over I’m going to scream in a pillow. https://t.co/P8e5Wk6F4U — Rikki Ratliff (@rikkiratliff) September 17, 2025

From The Blaze:

While the discovery of the suspicious bag prompted a delay, Beck ultimately went live, paying tribute to his fallen friend and discussing with counterterrorism expert Ryan Mauro the new report from Capital Research Center detailing how George Soros' Open Society Foundations has poured tens of millions of dollars into U.S.-based organizations that are allegedly engaged in activities the FBI has defined as domestic terrorism as well as into foreign outfits allegedly linked to designated foreign terrorist organizations.

Luckily the area was cleared, but those must have been some tense and scary moments.

In previous days, Beck had been saying there would be a special tribute to Kirk when he hosted his show, and this was a big one:

Glenn Beck just paid tribute to Charlie by placing Rush Limbaugh’s Golden EIB mic in front of Charlie’s empty chair.



Thank you Glenn for one of the most beautiful and touching tributes to Charlie. I will watch your opening back on repeat for years 🙏@glennbeck pic.twitter.com/6rt44AXG1C — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKsway) September 17, 2025

David Limbaugh, Rush's brother, loved it:

I love it, Andrew. Thank you, @glennbeck -- always the decent and thoughtful person -- and class act. https://t.co/x6wpuhtZ7O — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) September 17, 2025

Here's video of that moment:

CHARLIE KIRK RECEIVES RUSH LIMBAUGH'S GOLDEN MIC: EMOTIONAL GIFT FROM GLENN BECK



"I think it is appropriate that it sits in front of Charlie's microphone."@glennbeck @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/ElYtgHHnKf — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 17, 2025

