Fani Willis Is NOT Going to Laugh at Trump's Video Response to Her Disqualification

As we told you yesterday, Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has been officially disqualified from prosecuting President Trump and others for alleged election interference after the state's Supreme Court upheld a Court of Appeals ruling. In short, it was another big "L" for the anti-Trump crowd.

Advertisement

What happens next remains to be seen:

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE INDICTMENT?



The indictment is still pending but it has no prosecutor



In Georgia, a small state agency -the Prosecuting Attorney's Council -will decide whether to:



A) Assign the case to a different DA

B) Prosecute the case itself

C) Dismiss it — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) September 16, 2025

It should be dismissed because all these cases targeting Trump have been politically-motivated and absurd.

The prosecution from Willis brought the world one of the greatest mugshots of all time:

That is now hanging on a wall in the White House in honor of one of the biggest political backfires in recent memory.

If Willis wasn't happy about the Georgia Supreme Court's ruling, Trump rubbing salt into that particular would won't help her mood. Watch:

OOF!

I hope memes like this end up in the Trump presidential library. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 17, 2025

That should be posted at the Trump Library right next to the above mugshot.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lawfare efforts.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!