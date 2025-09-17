Fani Willis Is NOT Going to Laugh at Trump's Video Response to Her Disqualification

Dearborn Mayor Sparks Outrage: Tells American to Leave Over Opposition to Pro-Hezbollah St...
Doug P. | 9:31 AM on September 17, 2025
AngieArtist

As we told you yesterday, Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis has been officially disqualified from prosecuting President Trump and others for alleged election interference after the state's Supreme Court upheld a Court of Appeals ruling. In short, it was another big "L" for the anti-Trump crowd.

What happens next remains to be seen:

It should be dismissed because all these cases targeting Trump have been politically-motivated and absurd. 

The prosecution from Willis brought the world one of the greatest mugshots of all time:

That is now hanging on a wall in the White House in honor of one of the biggest political backfires in recent memory.

If Willis wasn't happy about the Georgia Supreme Court's ruling, Trump rubbing salt into that particular would won't help her mood. Watch: 

OOF!

That should be posted at the Trump Library right next to the above mugshot. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lawfare efforts. 

