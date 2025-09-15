Kash Patel Responds to Lying Blowhard Sen. Adam Schiff's Video About His Testimony Tomorrow

Karen Attiah 'Decolonized' From The Washington Post
Doug P. | 6:11 PM on September 15, 2025
Senate Judiciary Democrats

Earlier today FBI Director Kash Patel was on Fox News and basically sank the left-wing and media's preferred narratives about the person charged with assassinating Charlie Kirk, and tomorrow he will be testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, as well as before the House Judiciary Committee this week:

Kash Patel is set to face lawmakers twice this week as he navigates criticism of his leadership as FBI director on politically charged issues such as the Charlie Kirk murder investigation, the unreleased investigative materials related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and the firing of some agency officials. 

A pair of oversight hearings — the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday — will give members of both parties a chance to press for more information about the investigation of the shooting of conservative activist Kirk at a college campus in Utah that has hit close to home for some lawmakers.

Serial liar Adam Schiff made it clear that he's ready, willing and able to keep living up to his reputation during the hearing tomorrow: 

And by "having some questions" Schiff no doubt means grandstanding, lying and talking over Patel skewering his BS in order to "reclaim my time." 

Patel said he's looking forward to it: 

Maybe Kash should tell Schiff that he'll respond fully to all his questions just as soon as the senator provides all the "Russia collusion" evidence that he said for years exists. 

OUCH! Good thing for Schiff-ty he's got that preemptive pardon from Joe Biden's autopen. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy from serial liars like Schiff. .

