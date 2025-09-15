CNN Panelist Says Trump's Medal and Flag Honors for Charlie Kirk Weren't Done 'In Other Cases Like This'

Oh, Honey ... NO! Abigail Spanberger Thinks She Knows What Sort of Governor...
Doug P. | 3:17 PM on September 15, 2025
meme

After the assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah last week, President Trump has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half staff, and the White House has announced that Kirk will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom:

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will award conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated during a campus event in Utah, the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously. 

Mr. Trump paid homage to Kirk while speaking at a Sept. 11 remembrance event at the Pentagon, calling his killing "heinous." 

"Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people," the president said.

Meanwhile, CNN-style things have been spotted happening on CNN yet again. 

The implication here seems to be that what we watched in horror last week isn't all that unusual and Trump might be overdoing it by having flags lowered and presenting Kirk with a Medal of Freedom: 

Andy Ngo Shuts Jessica Riedl DOWN for Trying to SHAME People for Noticing Kirk's Assassin Has a Trans BF
Sam J.
Wait, what?

The media attempts to downplay what we all saw last week continue. 

The Democrats need different occasions to pay their national respects:

THIS. Is CNN.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Andy Ngo Shuts Jessica Riedl DOWN for Trying to SHAME People for Noticing Kirk's Assassin Has a Trans BF
Sam J.
