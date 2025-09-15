CNN Panelist Says Trump's Medal and Flag Honors for Charlie Kirk Weren't Done 'In Other Cases Like This'

After the assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah last week, President Trump has ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half staff, and the White House has announced that Kirk will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom:

Advertisement

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will award conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated during a campus event in Utah, the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously. Mr. Trump paid homage to Kirk while speaking at a Sept. 11 remembrance event at the Pentagon, calling his killing "heinous." "Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty, and an inspiration to millions and millions of people," the president said.

Meanwhile, CNN-style things have been spotted happening on CNN yet again.

The implication here seems to be that what we watched in horror last week isn't all that unusual and Trump might be overdoing it by having flags lowered and presenting Kirk with a Medal of Freedom:

CNN implies Trump Admin is overreacting to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.



"They ordered flags to be flown at half mast. He is going to honor Charlie Kirk posthumously with the Medal of Freedom. This is a VERY different response to what we've seen in other cases like this." pic.twitter.com/ybNBDFj5YM — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) September 15, 2025

Wait, what?

“Other cases like this”? A person being assassinated over his constitutional rights of free speech and freedom of religion? On the national stage? Please ToxicDemMedia tell us how often this happens? — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) September 15, 2025

Other cases?



Like the guy we celebrate on MLKjr day? — Uncommon Sense (@uncommonRob) September 15, 2025

The media attempts to downplay what we all saw last week continue.

Absolutely vacuous, these people. — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) September 15, 2025

The Democrats need different occasions to pay their national respects:

Every Democrat in Congress cried for a criminal! pic.twitter.com/5alLPqjp3m — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 15, 2025

THIS. Is CNN.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!