Trump Showed Up at Yankee Stadium and TDS Lefties Will NOT Like What Happened Next

Thursday marked the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America, and the New York Yankees honored those who lost their lives that day ahead of their game against the Detroit Tigers:
Tonight, we remember those we lost, the heroism of all who bravely sacrificed their own lives to save others, and those who died from illnesses obtained at Ground Zero. Their spirit lives on today with our First Responders and all who serve our communities and our country.— New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 11, 2025
The… pic.twitter.com/LY5hA2FuAc
Before Wednesday's game at Yankee Stadium, New York honored Charlie Kirk who had been assassinated earlier in the day in Utah.
Before tonight's game we held a moment of silence in memoriam of Charlie Kirk.— New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 10, 2025
Kirk founded the youth activist group “Turning Point USA” and had become a fixture on college campuses. Charlie Kirk, a husband and father of two children, was 31 years old. pic.twitter.com/Fz5xPlmdu0
Classy move. And that mood carried over into tonight's game:
Patriots at Yankees Stadium waiting for President Trump on the anniversary of 9/11 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CXIGufpkiL— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 11, 2025
At the game, Trump got a huge reception:
🚨 BREAKING: Patriots just broke out into chants of USA! USA! USA! at the Yankees game, as President Trump walked out of the suite— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 11, 2025
🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ndL2pDi3Nj
Ah, patriotism. Such a great sights and sounds:
USA! USA! USA! pic.twitter.com/XE6z0iMs6Q— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2025
The National Anthem brought with it another fantastic moment:
🚨 NOW: Yankee Stadium goes BERSERK when the big screen shows President Trump saluting the National Anthem.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 11, 2025
Trump flashes a smile.
🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/r91O8blFnW
🔥 President Trump is announced to the crowd at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/FyAwxAsBaL— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 12, 2025
Fly the flag high America!
USA chants break out for President Trump. Well done, Yankee fans: pic.twitter.com/NnVpKNonhf— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2025
USA! USA!
WATCH: President Trump meets with the New York Yankees in the dugout. pic.twitter.com/wJc55WnxLY— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2025
Trump also had a picture with the team:
Happening Now—President Trump with the New York @Yankees.— Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) September 11, 2025
⚾️🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/IcRvhuRGHN
Nice! Classy moves by the Yankee organization. The unhinged libs will be triggered but whatevs -- that's bound to happen no matter what.
*****
