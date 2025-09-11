Here's the Message That Was Radioed to Air Force Two Carrying Charlie Kirk...
Trump Showed Up at Yankee Stadium and TDS Lefties Will NOT Like What Happened Next

Doug P. | 9:20 PM on September 11, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Thursday marked the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America, and the New York Yankees honored those who lost their lives that day ahead of their game against the Detroit Tigers:

Before Wednesday's game at Yankee Stadium, New York honored Charlie Kirk who had been assassinated earlier in the day in Utah. 

Classy move. And that mood carried over into tonight's game:

At the game, Trump got a huge reception: 

Ah, patriotism. Such a great sights and sounds: 

The National Anthem brought with it another fantastic moment: 

Fly the flag high America!

USA! USA!

Trump also had a picture with the team: 

Nice! Classy moves by the Yankee organization. The unhinged libs will be triggered but whatevs -- that's bound to happen no matter what.   

*****

