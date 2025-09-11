Trump Showed Up at Yankee Stadium and TDS Lefties Will NOT Like What Happened Next

Thursday marked the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America, and the New York Yankees honored those who lost their lives that day ahead of their game against the Detroit Tigers:

Advertisement

Tonight, we remember those we lost, the heroism of all who bravely sacrificed their own lives to save others, and those who died from illnesses obtained at Ground Zero. Their spirit lives on today with our First Responders and all who serve our communities and our country.



The… pic.twitter.com/LY5hA2FuAc — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 11, 2025

Before Wednesday's game at Yankee Stadium, New York honored Charlie Kirk who had been assassinated earlier in the day in Utah.

Before tonight's game we held a moment of silence in memoriam of Charlie Kirk.



Kirk founded the youth activist group “Turning Point USA” and had become a fixture on college campuses. Charlie Kirk, a husband and father of two children, was 31 years old. pic.twitter.com/Fz5xPlmdu0 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 10, 2025

Classy move. And that mood carried over into tonight's game:

Patriots at Yankees Stadium waiting for President Trump on the anniversary of 9/11 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CXIGufpkiL — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 11, 2025

At the game, Trump got a huge reception:

🚨 BREAKING: Patriots just broke out into chants of USA! USA! USA! at the Yankees game, as President Trump walked out of the suite



🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ndL2pDi3Nj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 11, 2025

Ah, patriotism. Such a great sights and sounds:

The National Anthem brought with it another fantastic moment:

🚨 NOW: Yankee Stadium goes BERSERK when the big screen shows President Trump saluting the National Anthem.



Trump flashes a smile.



🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/r91O8blFnW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 11, 2025

🔥 President Trump is announced to the crowd at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/FyAwxAsBaL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 12, 2025

Fly the flag high America!

USA chants break out for President Trump. Well done, Yankee fans: pic.twitter.com/NnVpKNonhf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2025

USA! USA!

WATCH: President Trump meets with the New York Yankees in the dugout. pic.twitter.com/wJc55WnxLY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2025

Trump also had a picture with the team:

Happening Now—President Trump with the New York @Yankees.

⚾️🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/IcRvhuRGHN — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) September 11, 2025

Nice! Classy moves by the Yankee organization. The unhinged libs will be triggered but whatevs -- that's bound to happen no matter what.

*****

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership! Thank you!