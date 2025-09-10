Joy Behar Assigns Blame for Iryna Zarutska's Murder (Spoiler: NOT Dems Who Let Him Out of Jail 14 Times)

Another horrific murder has taken place in a Democrat-run city and the killer was somebody who had been arrested more than a dozen times who Dem officials there nevertheless allowed to remain on the streets.

Advertisement

Add that all up and of course there are many on the Left trying to blame Donald Trump and the Republicans for the attack.

That brings us to Joy Behar of "The View," who provided more of her brilliant thoughts on today's show:

Joy Behar blames Trump and Republicans for Iryna Zaruska's murder:

"But that's why it is political. That's why it is exactly why it is a political situation because in the first 40 days of the Trump administration, this one, they terminated 128 grants from the National Institute… pic.twitter.com/mhlkPER2QD — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 10, 2025

Did we expect anything less from Behar?

Joy Behar says Trump is to blame for Iryna Zarutska’s murder. Not the Democrats who let him out of jail 14 times, Trump: pic.twitter.com/H9Uej00eeJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 10, 2025

No, it just can't be the fault of insane Democrat policies that ensure career violent criminals remain on the streets of many U.S. cities.

Can you imagine being so consumed by derangement that you make stupid comments like this? — Masculinity Matters (@Masculinity_) September 10, 2025

That seems to be the entire business model for "The View" these days.

🤔 well it looks like the mentally ill still have jobs on The View! https://t.co/nlN9jExAkt — Jerry Jarowitz (@FranksonJ) September 10, 2025

Maybe to some degree Reid has a point!

Don’t watch The View https://t.co/x1ABlkL9ix — Mark From Tennessee (@MD_1962) September 10, 2025

We're starting to think that the only reason most people watch that show is that it's like getting a live peek inside an insane asylum.

*****