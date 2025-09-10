Dana Loesch Straightens Out Stephen King on Charlie Kirk's Murder
MSNBC Wonders If Trump Will Use Charlie Kirk Shooting as 'Justification for Something'
UPDATE: Charlie Kirk Has Passed Away at the Age of 31 After Being...
Sonia Sotomayor is 'Heartbroken' That Stephen Colbert Doesn't Have Lifetime Tenure
BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot at TPUSA Event at Utah Valley University; Update: In...
MSNBC Analyst Matthew Dowd Speculates Why Charlie Kirk Was Shot (It's As Maddening...
No Surprise, He Stans Soccer: Zohran Mamdani’s FIFA Ticket Price Fumble
Is Sleeping a Sport? Eric Swalwell Claims Feeble Joe Biden Is an Olympic...
Chris Murphy's 'Fight Fire with Fire' Plea Begs Media to Save Dems, Ignores...
Dem Rep From Charlotte, NC Proudly Displays the Attitude That Enables Violent Repeat...
VIP
Bill Melugin Calls Out ‘Journalists’ and Their Fellow Democrats for Ignoring Iryna Zarutsk...
Kamala Harris' Claim About 'Intractable' Border Problem Aged Horribly Before Her Book Was...
Walz’s Union Lovefest Sends Minneapolis Star-Tribune Packing to Iowa, Costing Minnesota Jo...
'Did a Woman Die Because of DEI?' Jesse Watters Demolishes Local Judicial System...

Joy Behar Assigns Blame for Iryna Zarutska's Murder (Spoiler: NOT Dems Who Let Him Out of Jail 14 Times)

Doug P. | 5:30 PM on September 10, 2025
Meme

Another horrific murder has taken place in a Democrat-run city and the killer was somebody who had been arrested more than a dozen times who Dem officials there nevertheless allowed to remain on the streets.

Advertisement

Add that all up and of course there are many on the Left trying to blame Donald Trump and the Republicans for the attack. 

That brings us to Joy Behar of "The View," who provided more of her brilliant thoughts on today's show: 

Did we expect anything less from Behar? 

No, it just can't be the fault of insane Democrat policies that ensure career violent criminals remain on the streets of many U.S. cities. 

Recommended

Dana Loesch Straightens Out Stephen King on Charlie Kirk's Murder
Brett T.
Advertisement

That seems to be the entire business model for "The View" these days. 

Maybe to some degree Reid has a point!

We're starting to think that the only reason most people watch that show is that it's like getting a live peek inside an insane asylum. 

*****

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dana Loesch Straightens Out Stephen King on Charlie Kirk's Murder
Brett T.
MSNBC Wonders If Trump Will Use Charlie Kirk Shooting as 'Justification for Something'
Brett T.
MSNBC Analyst Matthew Dowd Speculates Why Charlie Kirk Was Shot (It's As Maddening As You're Thinking)
Doug P.
UPDATE: Charlie Kirk Has Passed Away at the Age of 31 After Being Shot at College Event
Sam J.
Sonia Sotomayor is 'Heartbroken' That Stephen Colbert Doesn't Have Lifetime Tenure
Grateful Calvin
BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot at TPUSA Event at Utah Valley University; Update: In Critical Condition
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dana Loesch Straightens Out Stephen King on Charlie Kirk's Murder Brett T.
Advertisement