Robert Reich Says Trump Making PBS Independent From the Gov't Is the 'Hallmark of a Dictatorship'

Doug P. | 4:10 PM on September 06, 2025
AngieArtist

You might remember over the last few years that whenever it was suggested PBS should be defunded and no longer receive taxpayer money, the argument from those opposed was often something along the lines of "federal funding is a tiny percentage of their overall budget." 

Now that PBS has actually been defunded it's looking like that was just more BS from the Left: 

PBS has eliminated nearly 100 jobs in recent months due to recent cuts in federal funding, according to the public media company. 

The layoffs included 34 PBS staff members who were notified Thursday that their employment is ending, a PBS spokesperson told CBS News in an email. 

"In this unprecedented moment, we remain focused on what matters most: ensuring our member stations can deliver quality content and services to communities across America," the spokesperson added. 

The workforce reduction comes after Congress in July voted to eliminate $1.1 billion allocated to public broadcasting, leaving PBS' roughly 350 stations in a state of uncertainty. No stations have shut down so far, but many have appealed for public funding to help them stay afloat.

Maybe they could get sponsors and sell ads instead to keep going? What a novel concept. 

Former Clinton Labor Secretary and guy who makes a pretty good living lecturing about "income inequality" Robert Reich spotted "a hallmark of dictatorship": 

Yes indeed, the hallmark of a dictator is making the media truly independent from the government. 

Do these people ever actually listen to themselves?

Trump wants a smaller, less intrusive federal government -- just like a dictator! Just amazing. 

*****

