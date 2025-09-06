Phillies Karen: Belligerent Ball-Buster Bullies Birthday Boy - 'You Took It From MEEEEEE!'
Pete Hegseth Pointing to Office Door With His New Job Title Causes Journo John Harwood to Attempt Mockery

Doug P. | 9:23 AM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth now has a secondary job title, and like everything else President Trump does, this is triggering lefties:

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:

Section 1.  Purpose.  On August 7, 1789, 236 years ago, President George Washington signed into law a bill establishing the United States Department of War to oversee the operation and maintenance of military and naval affairs.  It was under this name that the Department of War, along with the later formed Department of the Navy, won the War of 1812, World War I, and World War II, inspiring awe and confidence in our Nation’s military, and ensuring freedom and prosperity for all Americans.  The Founders chose this name to signal our strength and resolve to the world.  The name “Department of War,” more than the current “Department of Defense,” ensures peace through strength, as it demonstrates our ability and willingness to fight and win wars on behalf of our Nation at a moment’s notice, not just to defend.  This name sharpens the Department’s focus on our own national interest and our adversaries’ focus on our willingness and availability to wage war to secure what is ours.  I have therefore determined that this Department should once again be known as the Department of War and the Secretary should be known as the Secretary of War. 

Hegseth's office door now has a new nameplate which hasn't appeared at the Pentagon since about 1947: 

That's going to bother all the right people. 

That's the idea!

But as you might have guessed, there are those who don't like it (just like Dems don't like Trump enforcing immigration laws or working to stop violent crime in U.S. cities). 

Journo John Harwood had this to say: 

Really?

He also occasionally pretends to be a "journalist."

These people have a long way to go considering we're just a few months into Trump's second term: 

LOL!

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military whether Dems and the media like it or not (clearly they don't).

