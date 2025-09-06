Pete Hegseth Pointing to Office Door With His New Job Title Causes Journo John Harwood to Attempt Mockery

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth now has a secondary job title, and like everything else President Trump does, this is triggering lefties:

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered: Section 1. Purpose. On August 7, 1789, 236 years ago, President George Washington signed into law a bill establishing the United States Department of War to oversee the operation and maintenance of military and naval affairs. It was under this name that the Department of War, along with the later formed Department of the Navy, won the War of 1812, World War I, and World War II, inspiring awe and confidence in our Nation’s military, and ensuring freedom and prosperity for all Americans. The Founders chose this name to signal our strength and resolve to the world. The name “Department of War,” more than the current “Department of Defense,” ensures peace through strength, as it demonstrates our ability and willingness to fight and win wars on behalf of our Nation at a moment’s notice, not just to defend. This name sharpens the Department’s focus on our own national interest and our adversaries’ focus on our willingness and availability to wage war to secure what is ours. I have therefore determined that this Department should once again be known as the Department of War and the Secretary should be known as the Secretary of War.

Hegseth's office door now has a new nameplate which hasn't appeared at the Pentagon since about 1947:

That's going to bother all the right people.

Peace through strength! 🇺🇸 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) September 6, 2025

That's the idea!

The motto of my first infantry platoon was: “Those who long for peace, must prepare for war.”



The War Department will be prepared — every day & in every way — to ensure our citizens live in peace.



Peace through strength.https://t.co/uJw4ZGhw2c — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 5, 2025

But as you might have guessed, there are those who don't like it (just like Dems don't like Trump enforcing immigration laws or working to stop violent crime in U.S. cities).

Journo John Harwood had this to say:

like a little kid playing GI Joe https://t.co/vubZbWDxeY — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 6, 2025

Really?

Pete has actually been in war, you're the little kid playing GI Joe. 🤡 — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) September 6, 2025

He also occasionally pretends to be a "journalist."

The U.S. Military protects your right to be a sanctimonious blowhard. You should thank them. @JohnJHarwood https://t.co/d2AJtVMWgM — James Blair (@JamesBlairUSA) September 6, 2025

These people have a long way to go considering we're just a few months into Trump's second term:

LOL!

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military whether Dems and the media like it or not (clearly they don't).

