Dana Loesch Lowers the Self-Awareness Boom on Gov. Gavin Newsom's Trump Projection

Doug P. | 3:42 PM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Earlier today on social media, President Trump put a post on social media that caught the eye of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. As you know, Trump's pledge to remove illegal aliens from sanctuary cities and work to lower the rate of violent crime in cities has angered the Democrats who apparently would like both of those things to continue. 

This was Trump's post:

Governor Pritzker has pledged to keep Chicago residents safe from Trump's lawless goal of arresting people who are in the country illegally while trying to stop all the killing in the Windy City. Democrats sure do have an odd way of "keeping people safe" these days. 

Newsom is always generous when it comes to serving up more exhibits for the "'You Should Really Sit This One Out' Hall of Fame," and Dana Loesch spotted another first ballot inductee: 

If these Dems claim to not like "authoritarianism" it's just because they're afraid somebody else is going to muscle in on their action (not unlike their opposition to red state redistricting).

That sums it up perfectly. 

As usual!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

