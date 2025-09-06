VIP
Carol Roth Spotted a Great Metaphor In That 'Phillies Karen' Video

Doug P. | 12:18 PM on September 06, 2025
Meme

As we told you earlier, a lot of social media focus today is on a woman wearing a Phillies jersey who has been promoted to Queen of the Karens after this happened during a Philadelphia/Miami game: 

Advertisement

Now there's a woman who definitely runs her HOA with an iron fist, and she wants to speak to ALL the managers. 

It ended up working out just fine for the young man:

Carol Roth spotted a great metaphor in that Super Karen video:

Bingo.

The Karen-esque resemblance makes the taxation metaphor even more spot-on:

Perfect!

*****

Advertisement

Advertisement

