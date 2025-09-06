Carol Roth Spotted a Great Metaphor In That 'Phillies Karen' Video

As we told you earlier, a lot of social media focus today is on a woman wearing a Phillies jersey who has been promoted to Queen of the Karens after this happened during a Philadelphia/Miami game:
A Phillies fan retrieves a home run ball for his son and this woman is furious she did not get the ball pic.twitter.com/kDMMJrw2R5— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 6, 2025
Now there's a woman who definitely runs her HOA with an iron fist, and she wants to speak to ALL the managers.
It ended up working out just fine for the young man:
Going home with a signed bat from Bader pic.twitter.com/pCaXHSjLgL— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 6, 2025
Carol Roth spotted a great metaphor in that Super Karen video:
This is a great metaphor for taxes. You hustle to earn something and some a-hole yells, says you don’t deserve it and takes your earnings away from you. https://t.co/dJaZqzWqw6— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 6, 2025
Bingo.
A beautiful metaphor. pic.twitter.com/7jTuckJTYQ— G.Harmon📟 (@GharmonScott) September 6, 2025
Socialism in a nutshell, really— Radicula Rex (@RadiculaRex) September 6, 2025
The Karen-esque resemblance makes the taxation metaphor even more spot-on:
The Phillies Karen has been identified! She looks really familiar!— Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) September 6, 2025
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#Phillies #Karen pic.twitter.com/bR0KoyCiMJ
Perfect!
