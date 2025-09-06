Carol Roth Spotted a Great Metaphor In That 'Phillies Karen' Video

As we told you earlier, a lot of social media focus today is on a woman wearing a Phillies jersey who has been promoted to Queen of the Karens after this happened during a Philadelphia/Miami game:

A Phillies fan retrieves a home run ball for his son and this woman is furious she did not get the ball pic.twitter.com/kDMMJrw2R5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 6, 2025

Now there's a woman who definitely runs her HOA with an iron fist, and she wants to speak to ALL the managers.

It ended up working out just fine for the young man:

Going home with a signed bat from Bader pic.twitter.com/pCaXHSjLgL — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 6, 2025

Carol Roth spotted a great metaphor in that Super Karen video:

This is a great metaphor for taxes. You hustle to earn something and some a-hole yells, says you don’t deserve it and takes your earnings away from you. https://t.co/dJaZqzWqw6 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 6, 2025

Bingo.

Socialism in a nutshell, really — Radicula Rex (@RadiculaRex) September 6, 2025

The Karen-esque resemblance makes the taxation metaphor even more spot-on:

Perfect!

