SecDef Pete Hegseth Updates Pronouns for 'She/Her' Navy Commander Focused on DEI Matters

Doug P. | 9:02 AM on September 05, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

When President Trump took office for a second term and nominated Pete Hegseth to be the new Secretary of Defense (soon to be Secretary of War), it was made abundantly clear that DEI initiatives at the Pentagon would come to an abrupt end and the focus of the DoD would go back to where it belongs. 

This week a spotlight was put on a "Navy deputy medical director for transgender healthcare" who still has preferred pronouns in her bio:

It didn't take long for Hegseth to provide an update to those pronouns: 

Well, that certainly didn't take long. 

There are lefties who were triggered by Hegseth's post, and as usual that means positive changes are taking place. 

Yep!

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

