SecDef Pete Hegseth Updates Pronouns for 'She/Her' Navy Commander Focused on DEI Matters

When President Trump took office for a second term and nominated Pete Hegseth to be the new Secretary of Defense (soon to be Secretary of War), it was made abundantly clear that DEI initiatives at the Pentagon would come to an abrupt end and the focus of the DoD would go back to where it belongs.

This week a spotlight was put on a "Navy deputy medical director for transgender healthcare" who still has preferred pronouns in her bio:

I'm sad to report that DEI isn't fully dead yet @DeptofDefense.



Meet @USNavy Commander Janelle Marra.



Apparently, she's the ‘Deputy Medical Director for Transgender Healthcare’ at Naval Medical Center San Diego. pic.twitter.com/A2ZIGsW3H6 — Chase Spears (@DrChaseSpears) September 4, 2025

Yikes



This she/her Navy Commander is apparently a medical director for “transgender healthcare” at a Naval center in California



Can you please look into this? @PeteHegseth @DODResponse https://t.co/5im1ocJzSC pic.twitter.com/eFy93JsMca — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2025

It didn't take long for Hegseth to provide an update to those pronouns:

Well, that certainly didn't take long.

This is what I voted for. 🫡🇺🇸 — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) September 5, 2025

You, sir, are an absolute savage. 🫡 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 5, 2025

There are lefties who were triggered by Hegseth's post, and as usual that means positive changes are taking place.

Yep!

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.