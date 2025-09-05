AP: Trump Threatens Fed Independence As DOJ Issues Subpoenas In Mortgage Fraud Claims Against Lisa Page

It's incredible sometimes to watch how the Associated Press (and other media outlets for that matter) will combine stories and invite readers to connect dots that aren't really there.

Advertisement

Such was the case with the AP's headline about Democrat Fed Governor Lisa Cook who is being investigated for allegations of mortgage fraud:

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal mortgage fraud probe into Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and has issued grand jury subpoenas out of both Georgia and Michigan, according to documents seen by Reuters and a source familiar with the matter. The investigation, which followed a criminal referral from Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, is being conducted by Ed Martin, who was tapped by Attorney General Pam Bondi as a special assistant U.S. attorney to assist with mortgage fraud investigations involving public officials, along with the U.S. Attorneys' offices in the Northern District of Georgia and the Eastern District of Michigan, according to the person, who spoke anonymously since the matter is not public.

The AP's spin attempting to make this about Trump comes with a beverage warning:

BREAKING: DOJ issues subpoenas in mortgage fraud claims against Lisa Cook as Trump moves to erode Fed independence, AP source says. https://t.co/Bb7cqIos3g — The Associated Press (@AP) September 4, 2025

They make it sound like the independence of Fed officials to engage in mortgage fraud is under serious threat because of Trump. Ah, "journalism"!

So mortgage fraud should be overlooked to keep the fed independent? Seems like a false equivalency — AgenticBit (@indminded135) September 4, 2025

AP thinks that holding fraudsters accountable is eroding the Fed’s independence. Does it mean Fed governors should be allowed to engage in fraud and they are not above the law? — Bala (@skorpien) September 4, 2025

If any of these Democrats are indicted for mortgage fraud we can't wait for the AP's takes on how that's another sign of Trump threatening "democracy."

The AP thinks multiple instances of insurance fraud should be ignored to “maintain Federal Reserve Independence.” If it was you or I, we’d be indicted by now. https://t.co/3ko8qGW41y — Donnie Detroit (@DonnieDetroit19) September 4, 2025

But no one is above the law, or something.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for corrupt and lying Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!