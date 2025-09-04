For the Love of GOD, Read Another Book! HuffPo Nutter Busted Staging Handmaid's...
SCARY AF! Amy Alkon Posting in REAL-TIME While an Intruder Tries Breaking Into...
Ted Cruz Drops Founding Fathers TRUTH-Bomb on Tim Kaine for Claiming Our Rights...
Zing Around the Rosie: One Meme from Trump’s Wednesday Night Trolling Marathon Really...
Bari Weiss’s Media Triumph Sparks Envy: Taylor Lorenz and the Left’s Meltdown Over...
Trans Protestors’ Disgustingly Brazen Flag Display at School Shooting Site Sparks Outrage
John Fetterman: The Only Democrat with Guts to Fight Drug Trafficking and Buck...
VIP
Narco Polo: Dem Chris Van Hollen Sides with Dead Drug-Traffickers in Boat Blasted...
Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff,...
Dick Durbin Joins Chorus of Pro-Criminal Dems Blaming Law-Abiding Red States for Blue...
Cartel It Like It Is: Marco Rubio Sends Clear FAFO Message to Narco-Terrorists...
VIP
Handmaid's Tale, or Just Another Day of Trump's Militarization of DC?
Don Lemon and Posse Crash Rep. MTG’s Office to Demand Trump's Impeachment
VIP
U.S. Bombs Cartel Boat: Left's Legal Roadblocks Leave Trump No Choice but Hard...

New Dem Talking Point FAIL: Blaming Changes to NFL RedZone Coverage on 'Trump's America'

Doug P. | 9:47 AM on September 04, 2025
ImgFlip

Yesterday it was reported that NFL RedZone will contain commercials this season, and apparently that's President Trump's fault. But we'll get to that part in a second. 

Advertisement

From NBC News:

There will no longer be seven hours of commercial-free football on NFL RedZone. 

A late-season experiment with showing commercials wasn’t popular with viewers last year and host Scott Hanson had to apologize for saying at the start of the broadcast that the show would be free of advertisements, but they are now here to stay. Hanson confirmed that during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. 

Hanson said he will now start the day by saying that “seven hours of RedZone football starts now” and called it a business decision that he was not part of making. RedZone’s rights became the property of ESPN when the network acquired NFL Media earlier this year.

And right on cue comes the spin from the Left: 

Recommended

For the Love of GOD, Read Another Book! HuffPo Nutter Busted Staging Handmaid's Tale Pic and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Advertisement

New York governor and Disney villain sent by Central Casting, Kathy Hochul, got in on that action as well: 

Nice try, Dems, but no. 

Those notorious Trump supporters who run *checks notes* Disney.

That's is very likely. 

Also it's funny to see lefties asking Trump to get involved in something after spending all their time whining about Trump getting involved in things like lowering the violent crime rates in Dem-run cities. 

Advertisement

The midterms are just over a year away so the DNC might be taking one more crack at appealing to male voters. 

Hey, the Dems brought Tim Walz on board to bring more male voters on board -- did that not work out? 

2024 had a lot of cringe coming from the Dems, and that was one of the cringiest. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

For the Love of GOD, Read Another Book! HuffPo Nutter Busted Staging Handmaid's Tale Pic and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Ted Cruz Drops Founding Fathers TRUTH-Bomb on Tim Kaine for Claiming Our Rights Do Not Come From God -Vid
Sam J.
SCARY AF! Amy Alkon Posting in REAL-TIME While an Intruder Tries Breaking Into Her Home Is WILD (Thread)
Sam J.
Meme Streak: Trump Goes Trolling with Epic Series of Funny Videos of Schiff, Newsom, Pritzker, and More
Warren Squire
Bari Weiss’s Media Triumph Sparks Envy: Taylor Lorenz and the Left’s Meltdown Over the Free Press Success
justmindy
Zing Around the Rosie: One Meme from Trump’s Wednesday Night Trolling Marathon Really Has MAGA Talking
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

For the Love of GOD, Read Another Book! HuffPo Nutter Busted Staging Handmaid's Tale Pic and HOOBOY Sam J.
Advertisement