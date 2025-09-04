New Dem Talking Point FAIL: Blaming Changes to NFL RedZone Coverage on 'Trump's America'

Yesterday it was reported that NFL RedZone will contain commercials this season, and apparently that's President Trump's fault. But we'll get to that part in a second.

Scott Hanson says NFL Redzone will have commercials this fall



“We’re not going to sacrifice any great football. We will not miss a touchdown.”



(via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/er46lUcRLT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2025

From NBC News:

There will no longer be seven hours of commercial-free football on NFL RedZone. A late-season experiment with showing commercials wasn’t popular with viewers last year and host Scott Hanson had to apologize for saying at the start of the broadcast that the show would be free of advertisements, but they are now here to stay. Hanson confirmed that during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. Hanson said he will now start the day by saying that “seven hours of RedZone football starts now” and called it a business decision that he was not part of making. RedZone’s rights became the property of ESPN when the network acquired NFL Media earlier this year.

And right on cue comes the spin from the Left:

New York governor and Disney villain sent by Central Casting, Kathy Hochul, got in on that action as well:

More commercials, less football. Trump’s America.@NFL and @espn: You have time to fix this! https://t.co/BIYPlkdNfB — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 3, 2025

Nice try, Dems, but no.

I guess you don't realize that ESPN is owned by Democrat voters... everything you guys' post is a swing and a huge miss. Do better. — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) September 3, 2025

Those notorious Trump supporters who run *checks notes* Disney.

The people running this account definitely had to Google what RedZone was before tweeting this https://t.co/YFjz0tfnOI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 3, 2025

That's is very likely.

There’s not a single soul at the DNC who has ever watched a minute of Redzone. https://t.co/IYCxXqQq2E — Dom (@DomPhamTX) September 3, 2025

Also it's funny to see lefties asking Trump to get involved in something after spending all their time whining about Trump getting involved in things like lowering the violent crime rates in Dem-run cities.

I can’t believe I have to defend them, but @espn has nothing to do with this decision. Nor does Trump, you moron. https://t.co/PadFX8tGih — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 4, 2025

The midterms are just over a year away so the DNC might be taking one more crack at appealing to male voters.

Are you trying to appeal to men who watch football now? Yeah, good luck with that one 🤣🤣🤣 our side doesn’t have a bunch of beta losers that fall for your lies — Avery Daye (@AveryDaye) September 3, 2025

Hey, the Dems brought Tim Walz on board to bring more male voters on board -- did that not work out?

The final was 0-0 pic.twitter.com/VjnbWY4Q4t — Gamecock Steve (@findsomejoy) September 3, 2025

2024 had a lot of cringe coming from the Dems, and that was one of the cringiest.

