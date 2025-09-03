Trump-Blaming IL Gov. Pritzker Has an Odd Way of Proving He 'Cares About the Well-Being of My People'

Over the weekend there were at least 50 shootings with several fatalities in Chicago, a city that's been controlled by Democrats for over 90 years that's inside a state that's been governed by a Democrat for the last six-plus years. So naturally we're supposed to believe the latest shootings in the Windy City are the fault of Donald Trump and the Republicans.

Trump has said he plans to send in National Guard troops to bring down the level of violence in Chicago and Gov. Pritzker would like everybody to believe that's just the president displaying personal greed and power:

As a governor who cares about the well-being of my people, I can’t live in a fantasy land where I pretend Trump is not tearing this country apart for personal greed and power. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) September 3, 2025

The easiest thing in the world for Trump would be to just allow the violence in Chicago to continue -- after all, they didn't vote for him or any other Republicans for that matter. But Dems like Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Johnson fear somebody demonstrating that allowing a high level of crime is a political choice and not just a fact of life that should be accepted would give away their game, and they're determined to not allow that to happen:

You’re branding yourself as the pro-crime governor.



RIP your presidential aspirations. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 3, 2025

As a governor who cares about the well-being of his citizens, Pritzker is determined to stop the Trump administration from doing anything to help stop it violence. That's some real "with friends like these you don't need enemies" stuff from Pritzker for the people of Chicago.

54 people shot and 7 people k*lled over the holiday weekend in Chicago say differently, and so do their families… you are evil AF. pic.twitter.com/2sHe7su3Tu — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) September 3, 2025

The Dems backing violent crime, illegal aliens and even cartel-backed drug smugglers is a real interesting look for that party.

Spoiler: When @JBPritzker says ‘my people,’ he’s not talking about taxpayers — he means his voting bloc. https://t.co/AqyngnfNpd pic.twitter.com/eLvsQbtDl3 — Jen (@IlliniJen) September 3, 2025

That’s an odd thing to accuse Trump of doing at the exact moment you’re trying to block the feds from saving your constituents from being shot to death. https://t.co/9ePl3R9idw — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) September 3, 2025

Pritzker does have his "priorities."

