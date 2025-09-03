Former Chicago Police Official Explains Why Dems Fear Trump Stepping In and NAILS It

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has welcomed an extension of federal law enforcement presence in that city because it's been a big success when it comes to bringing down the crime rate:

The Trump Administration is grateful to continue partnering with Mayor Bowser to make DC the safest city in the country.



The Mayor’s fellow Democrats should take note, working with President Trump means safer communities and less crime — no one in their right mind could… pic.twitter.com/eshlgpAy9D — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 2, 2025

Now, predictably, Democrats mayors and governors are not wanting to willingly put themselves into a position of having to eventually say that Trump was right about what it takes to keep order on the streets. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he opposes Trump sending the National Guard to Chicago after 50 people were shot there this weekend alone because he cares about the well-being of "my people":

As a governor who cares about the well-being of my people, I can’t live in a fantasy land where I pretend Trump is not tearing this country apart for personal greed and power. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) September 3, 2025

Pritzker's "people" must be the perps who are doing all the shooting and killing. But of course the Democrats blame Trump and Republicans for the violence that takes place in Dem-run cities.

What's the real reason the Democrats fear Trump sending in people who will lower the crime rate in Chicago and elsewhere? It's really not that complicated:

Ex-Chicago police official says Dems are ‘afraid’ a Trump crime crackdown would work https://t.co/gmXkaiJn7F pic.twitter.com/8hI3ocm0If — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2025

Trump showing that getting violent criminals off the streets would just show that Dem policies allow it to happen.

From the New York Post:

Former head of the Chicago Police Department Jody Weis called out the two top Democrats in Illinois, arguing they are afraid of being humiliated by President Donald Trump successfully bringing down crime in the city. [...] After criticizing the city’s high level of Black-on-Black crime, Weis lamented that “the governor and the mayor said they don’t want any help. So, to me, when you refuse help you are saying you are happy with the numbers – and that is absolutely unacceptable in Chicago right now.” He also criticized Pritzker specifically for walking near the lake in the early morning as if to show Chicago is safe, proposing, “Let him walk in the Austin neighborhood or the Inglewood neighborhoods at 11 o’clock, because that’s where many of his constituents live – and they’re not going to feel safe.” “I think they are afraid that people will see what can be done if politicians commit to taking action and really want to make a difference,” Weis said. “That’s really the only reason I can think of because otherwise, it makes no sense.

"It makes no sense" should be the Dem Party's new slogan.

How strange to be afraid of upholding the law and keep people safe. — Kim Salazar (@SaladPatch) September 3, 2025

The Democrat "priorities" these days are indeed twisted.

