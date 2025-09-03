Ex-Press Secretary for JOE BIDEN Thinks the TRUMP WH Is Hiding Something About the President's Health

Coldplay Singer Chris Martin Reassures Israeli Fans They're Human Then Evokes Palestine to...
Doug P. | 9:23 AM on September 03, 2025
Meme screenshot

Many Democrats, other assorted lefties and Trump critics continue to hope that nobody can remember what they witnessed during the four years Joe Biden was in the White House. 

President Trump has already, in just over seven months, done far more than Joe Biden did in four full years, but the ploy for libs is to now project everything we noticed about the previous president onto the current president. That includes cognitive and physical wellbeing claims. 

As a matter of fact, Trump's been so busy that he sparked all sorts of rumors and wishcasting from the Left by just taking a couple of days out of the public eye. 

What makes it even more pitiful is when those kinds of remarks about Trump come from the people who helped cover for Biden during his time in office. Remember when the Biden press office was spinning comments from Joe this way?

Then Biden press secretary Jen Psaki agreed that comments from Biden didn't represent the official position of the Biden administration: "White House press secretary Jen Psaki made the same distinction later on Monday afternoon."

But we're supposed to forget about all that and take claims like this from Psaki seriously: 

Too funny considering the source: 

You can't make this stuff up.

No shame at all. Zero, zilch, nada.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

