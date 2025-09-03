Ex-Press Secretary for JOE BIDEN Thinks the TRUMP WH Is Hiding Something About the President's Health

Many Democrats, other assorted lefties and Trump critics continue to hope that nobody can remember what they witnessed during the four years Joe Biden was in the White House.

Advertisement

President Trump has already, in just over seven months, done far more than Joe Biden did in four full years, but the ploy for libs is to now project everything we noticed about the previous president onto the current president. That includes cognitive and physical wellbeing claims.

As a matter of fact, Trump's been so busy that he sparked all sorts of rumors and wishcasting from the Left by just taking a couple of days out of the public eye.

What makes it even more pitiful is when those kinds of remarks about Trump come from the people who helped cover for Biden during his time in office. Remember when the Biden press office was spinning comments from Joe this way?

INSANE SPIN.



According to the Biden White House, what Joe Biden says does not represent the official position of the Biden administration.



"The President's use of the "crisis" label doesn't represent the administration's official position" -- CNNhttps://t.co/GU6JIV9maH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 19, 2021

Then Biden press secretary Jen Psaki agreed that comments from Biden didn't represent the official position of the Biden administration: "White House press secretary Jen Psaki made the same distinction later on Monday afternoon."

But we're supposed to forget about all that and take claims like this from Psaki seriously:

Jen Psaki does an entire segment claiming that Donald Trump is hiding something about his health because he took a few days off on a holiday weekend.



This is the same woman who was Joe Biden's Press Secretary. pic.twitter.com/TUv3i2Esyv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 3, 2025

Too funny considering the source:

This is the same clown who said she never saw Joe Biden's mental decline until his debate with Trump. 🤡🤡🤡🤡

pic.twitter.com/ZMuKdK48P7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 3, 2025

You can't make this stuff up.

Has she NO shame?!?!

Wow. Just wow! — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) September 3, 2025

No shame at all. Zero, zilch, nada.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!