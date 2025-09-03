Donna Brazile and Other TDS Lefties Sound the DC Military Flyover Alarm (Here's Why It REALLY Happened)

Military jets were spotted near the White House today doing a flyover.

That's all the Left needed in order to spot intimidation tactics and a Trump military mobilization to become a dictator for life.

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile is highly alarmed and quoted a post explaining why:

With all due respect, I heard those jets and went outside. They were very low, but why? Can someone ask the question why now? What is happening to our country? We need a functioning Congress now more than ever. https://t.co/O5M0LeX6dP — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) September 3, 2025

A lot of people in the replies fell for it (which is obviously the whole purpose of posts like that), but Instead of waiting just a few minutes to find out what the truth was, these Dems would obviously rather just have their kneejerk TDS hot takes age badly in record time.

Here's why there was a flyover:

President Trump and the President of Poland watch as fighter jets fly over the White House! pic.twitter.com/cw9Lh97cjI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2025

A flyover honors a fallen Polish army F-16 pilot as Polish President Karol Nawrocki arrives at the White House pic.twitter.com/YFnDwgX1KO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 3, 2025

You'd think they'd get embarrassed after continually being proven wrong but apparently not.

Another lefty narrative that took a hit today was the Dems' attempts to tie Trump to Jeffery Epstein:

"Did anybody see or hear of the President himself doing ANYTHING inappropriate as it related to Jeffrey Epstein?"



Epstein survivors say "NO!" pic.twitter.com/t7d7UQawkx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2025

Wow, a whole lotta Democrat BS was shoveled away today.

