Lefties Again Prove There's NOBODY They Won't Defend If It Means Being Opposed...

Donna Brazile and Other TDS Lefties Sound the DC Military Flyover Alarm (Here's Why It REALLY Happened)

Doug P. | 2:40 PM on September 03, 2025
imgflip

Military jets were spotted near the White House today doing a flyover. 

That's all the Left needed in order to spot intimidation tactics and a Trump military mobilization to become a dictator for life.

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile is highly alarmed and quoted a post explaining why: 

A lot of people in the replies fell for it (which is obviously the whole purpose of posts like that), but Instead of waiting just a few minutes to find out what the truth was, these Dems would obviously rather just have their kneejerk TDS hot takes age badly in record time.

Here's why there was a flyover: 

You'd think they'd get embarrassed after continually being proven wrong but apparently not. 

Another lefty narrative that took a hit today was the Dems' attempts to tie Trump to Jeffery Epstein: 

Wow, a whole lotta Democrat BS was shoveled away today. 

*****

