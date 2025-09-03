Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Shrink the Size and Scope of Gov't Just Like Stalin

We're only several months into Donald Trump's second term in office and if Democrats like Rep. Jamie Raskin had any portion of their minds they hadn't lost yet, they have now officially gone completely bats**t crazy and all the marbles are now rolling around on the Capitol Hill grounds.

Here's just the latest example.

Trump is working to make the federal government smaller and less intrusive into Americans' lives. Because of that, Rep. Raskin compared Trump to another historical figure:

Jamie Raskin: President Trump's firing of bureaucrats makes him just like Joseph Stalin. pic.twitter.com/guctkAYKK9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2025

Just saying insane things and hoping everybody's stupid continues to be the Dems' go-to strategy for countering Trump.

Pretty sure Stalin EXECUTED dissenting bureaucrats. Just a pesky, tiny, detail Raskin. This guy is a lying POS. — Elizabeth Walker (@Bwalkercox) September 3, 2025

Except for literally everything, Raskin's comparison was spot-on!

At least we moved on from the Hitler comparisons. It’s a start. — Ungrateful Peasant (@JamesjmaersonIV) September 3, 2025

Well, for now anyway.

I must’ve missed the millions killed. — Michael James (@MichaelPlaysGit) September 3, 2025

How are there any people still alive after all the deaths the Dems say were caused by climate change, net neutrality repeal, DOGE, tax cuts and enforcing immigration laws?

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Rep. Raskin).

