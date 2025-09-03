Rep. Jamie Raskin Says Trump Wants to Shrink the Size and Scope of Gov't Just Like Stalin

AWFL Protests for Palestine While Wearing a Handmaid's Costume, Thus Proving They're UNSER...
Doug P. | 1:25 PM on September 03, 2025
Meme

We're only several months into Donald Trump's second term in office and if Democrats like Rep. Jamie Raskin had any portion of their minds they hadn't lost yet, they have now officially gone completely bats**t crazy and all the marbles are now rolling around on the Capitol Hill grounds. 

Advertisement

Here's just the latest example. 

Trump is working to make the federal government smaller and less intrusive into Americans' lives. Because of that, Rep. Raskin compared Trump to another historical figure: 

Just saying insane things and hoping everybody's stupid continues to be the Dems' go-to strategy for countering Trump. 

Except for literally everything, Raskin's comparison was spot-on!

Well, for now anyway. 

How are there any people still alive after all the deaths the Dems say were caused by climate change, net neutrality repeal, DOGE, tax cuts and enforcing immigration laws? 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Rep. Raskin).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

