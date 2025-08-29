Once, Twice, Three Times a FRAUD: Lisa Cook Has Officially Reached the FIND...
RUN! Try Not to Laugh As Lib Protesters In WI Realize JD Vance's Motorcade Is Taking a Different Road

Doug P. | 9:35 AM on August 29, 2025
Meme screenshot

In Wisconsin this week, Vice President JD Vance helped President Trump get the rebooted Presidential Physical Fitness Test off to an early start by making some protesters do some jogging to catch up with his motorcade. 

The Wisconsin Democrats called Vance's motorcade route "disgraceful," but based on the video that's just more projection from the Left: 

Protest fail detected!

"There are dozens of us!"

And of course the Secret Service wouldn't have improvised a route based on a few whiny libs holding signs next to a road. 

A Democrat social media account was being disingenuous? No way!

It looked a little like they were doing a reenactment of illegals crossing Biden's open border, except there were a lot more people doing that. 

Just call these particular protesters "Auntifa." 

Mission accomplished.

*****

