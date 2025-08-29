RUN! Try Not to Laugh As Lib Protesters In WI Realize JD Vance's Motorcade Is Taking a Different Road

In Wisconsin this week, Vice President JD Vance helped President Trump get the rebooted Presidential Physical Fitness Test off to an early start by making some protesters do some jogging to catch up with his motorcade.

The Wisconsin Democrats called Vance's motorcade route "disgraceful," but based on the video that's just more projection from the Left:

JD Vance went the WRONG WAY down a one way street to avoid protesters in Wisconsin.



Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/j4p7FTLr7m — Wisconsin Democrats (@WisDems) August 28, 2025

Protest fail detected!

Yeah😂😂😂 He did that avoid all 12 of you😂😂😂 — Obadiabetes (@rightOFright76) August 28, 2025

"There are dozens of us!"

And of course the Secret Service wouldn't have improvised a route based on a few whiny libs holding signs next to a road.

Sure seems like it was part of the potential route based on the road closure.



Also, if that woman loves Ukraine so much, she should move there. https://t.co/6VU5f2Mur0 pic.twitter.com/CICWyHEEIm — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 29, 2025

God you people are stupid... you're always picking the wrong fights pic.twitter.com/faD2oJAZKf — Joni Job (@jj_talking) August 28, 2025

A Democrat social media account was being disingenuous? No way!

Somebody needs to add the 28 Weeks Later zombie chase music from the opening of the film to this video. https://t.co/wNDCXfszwm — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 29, 2025

It looked a little like they were doing a reenactment of illegals crossing Biden's open border, except there were a lot more people doing that.

More white female liberals with nothing better to do — Vanessa Atalanta Wisedog (@Wisedog4) August 29, 2025

Just call these particular protesters "Auntifa."

That's the most those people have run in probably 40 years. — American Brushfire 🔥 (@AmBrushfire) August 28, 2025

Two things: 1. Why are you acting like JD is the one driving? 2. This is the most exercise any of these people will do all year. https://t.co/W5KnX9tK8d — Gregg 🇺🇸 🇬🇷 (@realgreggd) August 29, 2025

Correction: He’s MAHA and just wanted them to do some jogging. https://t.co/nQTjS4kcia — Mary Vought (@MaryVought) August 29, 2025

Mission accomplished.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it (chasing the VP's motorcade obviously didn't work but they'll keep trying).

