Tom Elliott's Supercut of Media Being Respectful to the Mass Killer's Preferred Pronouns Speaks Volumes

Doug P. | 11:15 AM on August 29, 2025
Journalism meme

On Wednesday morning there was a horrific mass shooting at a Catholic church and school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. After more was known about that story and the shooter, the lefty media then started to focus on what was most important: Helping Democrats push their "ban assault rifles" talking points and trying not to insult the memory of the murderer or lefty trans activists. 

It's pretty amazing how they fell in line all at once like a school of fish that knows instinctively where to go. Here's a compilation via @tomselliott that sums up the current state of "journalism" perfectly: 

By the way, those are some of the same media types who call conservatives "anti-science." 

It's a total mystery why trust in the media has gone completely down the drain. 

And yet the corporate media looks at that and says "nope, we're going to pretend he was a woman anyway."

A former deputy director of the FBI even participated in the delusion in order to not offend the memory of a mass shooter:

Unreal.

*****

